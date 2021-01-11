70TH ANNIVERSARY BEAUX ARTS FESTIVAL OF ART GOES VIRTUAL JANUARY 16 – 17, 2021

Miami’s Longest – Running Fine Art Show is Free to the Public and Benefits the Lowe Art Museum.

Beaux Arts will celebrate its 70th anniversary year by taking its revered Festival of Art to a digital platform. Due to the pandemic, the organization has moved South Florida’s oldest juried art festival online to www.beauxartsfestival.com. The Festival, traditionally held at the University of Miami campus and the Lowe Art Museum, will now showcase over 200 artists virtually and goes live the weekend of January 16 at 10 a.m.

As one of the leading art festivals in the country, the Beaux Arts Festival of Art will showcase 11 different categories of art including Oil and Acrylics, Glass, 3D Sculpture, Jewelry, Photography, Mixed Media, Ceramic, Watercolor, Woodworking, Graphics and Drawing, and Digital Art, a new category added this year. Since the Festival’s inception in 1952, participants have been selected by a jury of art professionals and critics. Over $7,000 in cash prizes will be awarded amongst the winners from each category. The “305” Award and The People’s Choice Award, will be voted on by the public during the festival.

“We know COVID-19 has been very tough for artists and we believe we can provide a service to artists that still promotes their art,” said Wendy Levitz, co-president of Beaux Arts. “We have over 50 artists participating from South Florida alone, and we are honored to be able to elevate their work this way.”

With COVID-19, the virtual festival’s primary focus is to carry on with the tradition of supporting and promoting fine artists and their top tier quality art exhibited year after year by creating a fully immersive virtual experience where attendees can peruse artist booths and works for sale online. The online festival will also include live streaming events, including live zoom art classes throughout the weekend to offer a hands on experience for children. Parents can sign up for the complimentary classes on the festival page at www.beauxartsfestival.com/ kidscorner.

Since the festival began nearly 70 years ago, artists have continuously had a platform for exposure and can now look forward to uninterrupted continuity despite the pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be able to continue this tradition in our 70th year and give these amazing artists a platform to showcase their work, and the community a place to view and purchase the beautiful artwork that they have come to expect from the Beaux Arts Festival,” Co-President Michele Reese Granger said. “What is unique this year, is the digital festival allows us to extend our reach, and we look forward to welcoming online visitors from South Florida and beyond.”

Beaux Arts was founded in 1952 by a small group of women and has grown to an organization of over 100 active members and 300 associates with a common purpose, to increase art appreciation in the community and support the Lowe Art Museum. The festival continues to be run entirely by these philanthropic volunteers, and is co-chaired this year by Beaux Arts Vice President Elizabeth Timberlake-Green and Ashley Andren.

The festival is proudly sponsored in part by Miami Dade County and Northern Trust.