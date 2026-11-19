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The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County and Broadway Across America continue the 2026-27 Broadway in Miami series with the Miami premiere of A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical, playing a limited engagement Dec. 1-6.

Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical is the uplifting, true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, showstopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalog of classics such as America, Forever in Blue Jeans and Sweet Caroline, an induction into the Songwriters and Rock & Roll halls of fame, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and sold-out concerts around the world, Diamond became bigger than Elvis.

Award-winning singer-songwriter Jesse Labelle will lead the North American tour in the role of ‘Neil Diamond – Then.’ Labelle’s music career includes touring with artists such as Elton John, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Morgan Wallen. His 2012 single, Heartbreak Coverup from his studio album, Two, has earned Gold and Platinum certifications, as well as a Canadian Radio Music Award. He also earned an International Acoustic Music Award for his 2019 hit single Two Hearts and a Diamond.

Tickets to A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical are $52.65 to $181.35 and may be purchased now at ArshtCenter.org or at the Arsht box office by calling 305-949-6722.

A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical continues the 2026-27 Broadway in Miami season presented by Florida Theatrical Association in association with the Adrienne Arsht Center, with generous support from presenting sponsor Bank of America and supporting sponsor Lexus.

The grandson of Jewish and Polish immigrants, Brooklyn born and raised, Neil Diamond was a New York kid down to his boots, strumming his guitar on the steps of Erasmus High School on Flatbush Avenue. America in the 1960s was hungry for change and so was he. He landed a gig selling songs for $50 a week in the legendary Tin Pan Alley’s Brill Building. At night he honed his voice on stage at the Village’s Bitter End but knew he was destined for something greater. This was New York, after all — a city of dreamsfull of life and opportunity where anyone could write their story. And so, he did, in song after song.

Ten Top 10 Hits and 140 million albums sold. His 1972 concert and live album Hot August Night sung in front of 5,000 screaming fans catapulted him to fame as the ultimate entertainer. He sang his way to a Grammy Award, into the Rock and Roll and Songwriters Halls of Fame, then topped it off with a Lifetime Achievement Grammy and the Kennedy Center Honors.

“Some of my most thrilling nights have been while I was on tour, bringing my music to audiences across the world,” Diamond said. “Having

A Beautiful Noise go on tour is an honor and I can’t wait for audiences across North America to experience this show. I hope they enjoy it as much as I have.”

Original Broadway producer Ken Davenport said, “Neil is one of the best live entertainers the world has ever seen. In his 50-year career, he’s performed for millions of fans around the globe. I couldn’t imagine a more perfect way to honor his legacy than having A Beautiful Noise touring North America, visiting the same cities where he gave so many people so much joy.”

Original Broadway producer Bob Gaudio said, “When Neil and I first started talking about making a musical using his music, I knew how daunting that would be. With Jersey Boys, I learned how vital it is to have a first-rate creative team making sure everything weaves together. We have that on A Beautiful Noise — an inspiring book that tells Neil’s story honestly, fantastic choreography, one of the best directors on Broadway guiding the entire production, and of course, Neil’s iconic songs.”

The tour is produced by Networks Presentations. Trinity Wheeler serves as executive producer for the production.

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