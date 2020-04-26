Adopt-A-Box gives away 800 boxes of food at Jose Marti Park!

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue will be closed for drainage inspection on Monday, April 27 through Wednesday,...
Miami's Community Newspapers promotes local news and events in your community to you and your neighbors. Find out what's really happening in your neighborhood with Miami's Community Newspapers.
Miami's Community Newspapers services the areas of: Aventura, Biscayne Bay, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Doral, Homestead, Horse Country, Kendall, Miami Beach, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and West Park.
Office: 305-669-7355
Legal Notices: 305-284-7376
Advertising: 305-661-9200