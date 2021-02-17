AileyCamp Miami applications are live! Students may apply to join the Arsht Center’s free summer program now

WHAT: Applications are now available for AileyCamp Miami 2021. The Arsht Center’s AileyCamp Miami is a free, full-scholarship summer program that has transformed the lives of more than 1,200 students from Miami-Dade County public middle schools since its inception in 2008.

AileyCamp Miami strives to provide a safe and artistic environment for students to take West African, jazz, modern and ballet dance classes while also learning about nutrition, conflict resolution, drug prevention, critical thinking and other life skills in personal development and creative communication classes. Click here to learn more about the program and support opportunities.

WHEN: Miami-Dade County public middle school students (ages 11-14) may apply now through March 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

AileyCamp Miami 2021 may be held in a virtual platform or modified in person. Virtual AileyCamp Miami dates will be 5 weeks between June 28, 2021 and July 31, 2021, subject to change. In-person AileyCamp Miami will be 6 weeks between June 28, 2021 and August 7, 2021, subject to change.

APPLY: Applications in English, Spanish and Creole are here. Students, who reside in Miami-Dade County and are currently enrolled in the 6th, 7th, or 8th grade (ages 11 to 14) at a Miami-Dade County Public School at the time of application, will be selected from the applications received. Prior dance training is not a consideration for admission.

WHERE: AileyCamp Miami 2021 may be held in a virtual platform or modified in person at the Adrienne Arsht Center located at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, FL 33132. Federal, State and County COVID-19 health guidelines will apply. To learn more about the Arsht Center’s current health and safety guidelines, click here.