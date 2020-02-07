Air Force Lt. General Mike Plehn delivers inspiring talk to Miami ROTC cadets

Early on the morning of January 29, 2020, Lieutenant General Michael T. Plehn stood before a rapt audience of more than 50 Air Force ROTC cadets gathered at the University of Miami and explained what it takes to succeed as aspiring military officers (and anyone else who strives to succeed).

When he was finished speaking, it was clear to everyone in the room why General Plehn has earned the rank of a three-star Air Force general, as befits the Military Deputy Commander of U.S. Southern Command headquartered in Doral. Even those of us who were not in uniform were left ruminating about his inspiring words and how they might serve to guide the young cadets pursuant to a career in the world’s mightiest air force.

“You’re doing something the vast number of Americans have not done. You are taking steps to serve in the U.S. Air Force, one of the premier meritocracies of the world. And for that, I have tremendous respect for you,” said General Plehn at the close of his remarks.

Most of the cadets in the audience received scholarship checks handed out by Miami business leader Raul Mas, who presides over the South Florida Aerospace Scholarship Corporation (SFASC), an organization founded 25 years ago by retired Air Force Colonel Stan Bodner. Monies raised by the group provide scholarships for aspiring U.S. Air Force officers enrolled in one of 10 ROTC units in South Florida. Mas invited General Plehn and Brigadier General David Piffarerio, commander of the 482nd Fighter Wing at Homestead Air Reserve Base, as the guests of honor.

“It is a real privilege to recognize these outstanding cadets that will serve our Air Force– and our country– well into the future. America is in good hands. I also thank their leadership cadre and Lt General Plehn and Brigadier General Piffarerio for their strong support,” said Mas.

Other notable members of the audience included Jacqueline Menendez, University of Miami Vice President of Communications; Lt. Col. Ross Vedder and Cpt. Clifford Pigford of University of Miami’s Detachment 155, Air Force ROTC; Paul Novack, Bernard Schumacher and Benny Benitez, Board Members of SFASC; and Rod Huete, President of the Air Force Association, 317th Chapter.

Air Force ROTC programs are offered at more than 1,000 colleges and universities across the country. Students who enroll as cadets earn college degrees while developing the leadership skills and knowledge necessary to become officers in the Air Force through formal classes, visits to military bases and assumption of cadet positions of increasing responsibility. The scholarships made available by South Florida Aerospace Scholarship Corporation assist the cadet-students with meeting their financial needs. Detachment 155, located at the University of Miami, has graduated approximately 3,200 commissioned U.S. Air Force officers during its 50-year history.

For more information about Air Force ROTC programs in South Florida, please visit www.afrotc.com or call (305) 284-2870 or email at det155@us.af.mil. For information about the South Florida Aerospace Scholarship Corporation, please visit www.sfasc.us