Alex Penelas officially launches campaign for Miami Dade Mayor in 2020

Alex Penelas officially launches his campaign for Miami Dade County Mayor in 2020. Penelas, 57, is a businessman who served as Miami-Dade County Mayor from 1996 to 2004. He previously served as a Miami-Dade Commissioner and Hialeah Councilmember. His most notable accomplishments in public office include the approval of a dedicated funding source to expand public transit, universal Pre-K, gun control legislation to close the “gun show loophole,” a property tax reduction for seniors, reducing crime, and the creation of the Homeless Trust, among others. In his fifteen years out of public office, Penelas built a successful business, while also helping to raise his family in Miami-Dade.

As part of his announcement Penelas issued the following statement:

“My passion for public service has always been about improving people’s lives through a bold agenda that delivers impactful results. The challenges we faced in the past in Miami Dade like crime, homelessness, natural disasters, education, and public corruption required us to be innovative and unafraid. When difficult situations presented themselves, the very best of Miami Dade came out, and together we created long term progressive solutions that resulted in universal pre-k for all children, the most robust building code in the country, the Commission on Ethics and Public Trust, an Inspector General for County government and the lowest crime rates ever. We took on the NRA, sued gun manufacturers and closed the gun show loophole. We expanded the reach of our human rights ordinance as well as minority business opportunities and reformed County government to better reflect the community it represents. Our airport and seaport grew to the point where today they are the anchors of our economy and responsible for one in every five jobs in Miami Dade. Arts and culture flourished, history was preserved and our environment protected. Our voters approved a dedicated funding source to help address homelessness and our transit needs. We did all of this together.

Fifteen years later, we face a new set of challenges and unfortunately some that have lingered because of inaction. Traffic congestion is strangling us; social inequities are severe and continue to get worse; there is an affordability crisis with the cost of housing becoming exorbitant for the average Miami Dade resident, and the environment, from water quality to sea level rise has become the single biggest threat to the survival of South Florida and our precious natural resources. Miami-Dade is on the frontline of this crisis and we must be at the forefront of its solution. Now, some of the very County Commissioners who have sat on their hands, showing zero leadership, and worse yet having mismanaged precious public resources, want to be your next Mayor. My friends, more of the same, is not the answer.

Miami Dade County needs bold leadership to deliver concrete results. Frankly, we need less talk and more action, and that is why I am announcing today that I am running for Mayor. I’m running for Mayor not because I NEED to but because I WANT to. We are blessed as a family; I do not need a government job but I am called back to my passion of public service because as a lifelong resident of this community I am concerned that our challenges are not being addressed and like most of my fellow Miami-Dade Countians I am mad and insulted at the way our public resources are being managed.

The experience I gained in the private sector over the past fifteen years running businesses has been invaluable and when coupled with my previous service in Hialeah and as County Commissioner and Mayor uniquely positions me to hit the ground running from day one with an ambitious and unwavering agenda. The many challenges that have been ignored, fumbled and unaddressed since I left public office will now be dealt with robustly.

The issue that most motivates me to return to service is the lack of meaningful progress on mass transportation. I will be laser-focused on transit and mobility projects along several of our proposed corridors. The half penny Sales Tax passed by voters in 2002 will be spent as it was intended – to build-out mass transit and rail throughout Miami-Dade. Fellow residents who spend up to two hours in their cars to get to work or their kids to school must have relief. We will confront our climate change challenges and lead the world in confronting this threat with strategy, technology and the best science. We will take advantage of all of the County government’s resources and partner with the private sector to bring affordability to our housing market. We will take on the inequities that exist throughout our community by creating policies that level the playing field in terms of access and opportunity for those that have been shut out so far and safety for those who are bearing the brunt of gun violence. And we will address other important issues that are ignored, like mental health.

In the next few months, I will be sharing more plans and ideas that address how I will tackle our problems as Mayor. I will work to earn the public’s trust through the substance of my policy ideas. I will work to earn support for my vision and will be engaging with voters throughout this campaign so that the problems and concerns that matter to our community get solved.”