Alex Penelas Qualifies For 2020 Miami-dade County Mayoral Ballot

Over 125 community leaders, donors, supporters, and volunteers join virtual rally celebration to mark the campaign’s milestone

Today, in a live virtual event for supporters, Alex Penelas announced that he officially qualified to be on the 2020 Miami-Dade County mayoral ballot. The campaign milestone was celebrated in a live virtual Zoom event that included more than 125 supporters, volunteers, donors and community leaders who rallied online in support of Penelas’ bid for Miami-Dade County Mayor.

“I am grateful to have shared this moment with many of the people who have supported my run for Miami-Dade County Mayor since the beginning,” said Penelas. “When we set out on this journey last year, we did so with the goal of creating a new and prosperous path for the residents of Miami-Dade County. While the world has changed quite a bit since then, our campaign’s vision remains the same– to seize the opportunities and leverage the tools that are available to improve mobility, affordability, resilience, and social equity for all of our residents.”

Christopher, the second of Penelas’ three children, served as master of ceremonies for the virtual event, which also included remarks from a host of community members highlighting why they believe Penelas is the best choice for Miami-Dade County Mayor. The event included remarks from David Lawrence Jr., Dr. Pey-guy Marra, Mychal Milian, Dr. Enid Pinkney, Victoria Principe, Alexandra Penelas, Commissioner Manolo Reboso, and Village of Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar.

“Alex Penelas is a man of honor, decency, with depth of intelligence and who cares deeply about public service and brings wisdom. I’ll be eager to work with him as mayor,” said Children’s Movement Founder and former Miami Herald Publisher David Lawrence.

During the event, Penelas addressed participants to discuss his vision for Miami-Dade County and the importance of building a post-COVID future that is led by inclusiveness and collaboration from all sectors and corners of the County.

“We need someone like Alex with integrity, leadership, judgment and the experience to get us through to the other side of this crisis, therefore creating a better Miami-Dade County for everyone,” said Village of Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar.