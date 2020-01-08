Alex Penelas Receives Endorsements From Current And Former Mayors

Ten mayors from across Miami-Dade County highlight Penelas’ work ethic, experience, and strong record of achievements as some of the reasons for their endorsement

Today, the Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade County Mayor 2020 campaign announced endorsements from 10 current and former Miami-Dade County municipal mayors. Penelas, who officially entered the race in October, is honored to have earned bipartisan support from mayors who represent or have represented all corners of our county and personify the diversity of our community.

“I am humbled and grateful to have the support of some of our most respected municipal leaders. I have and will always work collaboratively to bring about the best solutions to our county’s most persistent issues,” said Alex Penelas. “My candidacy is not only about producing innovative ideas, but also about empowering community leaders to be a part of the process.”

Additional endorsements to be announced in the coming weeks.

Village of Miami Shores Mayor Crystal Wagar

“Alex Penelas is the epitome of a real public servant; he is compassionate, he holds the best interest of the community above all else, and his work ethic is unmatched. I have no doubt that he is the best person to navigate the challenges that lie ahead and lead Miami-Dade County into reaching its full potential while elevating all our residents’ quality of life.”

City of Coral Gables Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli

“A county as complex and diverse as Miami-Dade requires a mayor that has a bold vision and proven leadership. More importantly, it requires collaboration and the foresight to build a coalition of partners and allies on the ground. In my three decades in public service, I have never met anyone who personifies those qualities more than Alex Penelas. His ability to build and maintain consensus is surpassed only by his passion for public service. I whole-heartedly endorse Alex Penelas’ run for Mayor of Miami-Dade County in 2020.”

Town of Golden Beach Mayor Glenn Singer

“Having a mayor in County Hall who can work shoulder-to-shoulder with his municipal counterparts to find innovative solutions to our local issues is critical for the largest county in Florida. I am confident in Alex’s ability to deliver on his bold vision, while forging an effective partnership with local leaders. I am happy to give him my full and unwavering endorsement to become Miami-Dade County’s next mayor.”

List of endorsing mayors to date includes:

Mayor Anthony DeFillipo, City of North Miami Beach

Mayor Spencer Deno IV, Village of Virginia Gardens

Mayor Orlando Lopez, City of Sweetwater

Mayor Roberto Martell, Town of Medley

Mayor Glenn Singer, Town of Golden Beach

Mayor Raul Valdes-Fauli, City of Coral Gables

Mayor Crystal Wagar, Village of Miami Shores

Former Mayor Peggy Bell, Town of Cutler Bay

Former Mayor Neisen Kasdin, City of Miami Beach

Former Mayor Philip Levine, City of Miami Beach