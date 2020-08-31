Alumna Dr. Contessa S. Bryant selected as principal at NWSA

New World School of the Arts has announced Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ appointment of Contessa Bryant, EdD, as principal of NWSA High School.

A 1992 graduate of the NWSA Music Division, Dr. Bryant returns as a seasoned educator and administrator where she will be responsible for planning, organizing, administering and directing academic and operational activities at the high school level, which are essential to the operation of NWSA. The 2020-21 academic year also welcomes Maggie Rodriguez, EdD, who along with Dr. Bryant, will lead the high school in the role of assistant principal.

“I can’t believe that I get the opportunity to return to my alma mater, a place that gave me so much, to serve as principal,” Dr. Bryant said. “I marched down these hallways as a youngster — yes learning my discipline; but more importantly, I learned lessons of love, humanity, leadership and advocacy. It is an honor to join the ranks of those who ensure pure enjoyment of this magical place for our students — the NWSA faculty and staff.

“For me, this work is simple in SCALE (Students, Communication, Advocacy, Love and Excellence). These are the core beliefs I will use to do this work alongside you. New World has always been a place of excellence, and the stage is set to magnify/scale up that excellence.”

“Dr. Bryant’s return to NWSA as our principal illustrates fully how training in the arts prepares one to be a creative, passionate and effective leader,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hodgson, provost and CEO of NWSA. “There can’t be someone more prepared to be an impactful advocate for the NWSA students, faculty and staff, and we are truly blessed to welcome her back home to New World School of the Arts.”

Dr. Contessa S. Bryant holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Florida State University in Tallahassee. After spending some time in the private sector, Dr. Bryant transitioned to education where she served as a middle grades language arts teacher.

Understanding the importance of continued education, Dr. Bryant pursued advanced degrees from NOVA Southeastern University earning a Master of Science degree in Reading, an Education Specialist degree in Educational Leadership and a Doctorate degree in Organizational Leadership.

Her expertise in teaching pedagogy and reading content led to a series of assignments in the area of reading coach and curriculum support specialist. Dr. Bryant has more than 10 years administrative experience serving as assistant principal at Campbell Drive Elementary, Campbell Drive Middle and Homestead Senior High. She was pleased to serve as principal at both Lenora B. Smith Elementary and Homestead Middle School.

Under her leadership, both schools witnessed tremendous growth including: letter grade increases on Florida’s Grading System, elimination from Florida’s lowest 300 performing elementary school list, implementation of a number of after school programming/clubs, introduction of the performing arts (dance, music and drama), enhanced community partnerships resulting in great opportunities, experiences and advancements for students.

Dr. Bryant returns to New World School of the Arts as principal beginning the 2020-21 school year.

Dr. Maggie Rodriguez graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from Florida International University as an Elementary Education major with a minor in Psychology in 1996. A few months later she was offered her first teaching position as a kindergarten teacher at West Homestead Elementary. In 1998, she opened Christina M. Eve Elementary as the only second grade teacher in a faculty of six where she was asked to serve as the Reading Coach for the school. Maggie then decided to pursue her Master of Science with a major in Reading from Barry University in 2000.

After ten years of teaching various grades at the primary level, she was hired as a Reading teacher at Miami Sunset Senior High then moving into the Test Chair position. Two years later, she began her Doctor in Education with a dual concentration in Educational and Organizational Leadership.

Dr. Rodriguez was then asked to open TERRA Environmental Research Institute as one of 10 faculty and staff members. In 2012, she was promoted to assistant principal at MAST Academy. After five years at MAST, covering both plant operations and curriculum, she was appointed to Miami Springs Senior High School as the assistant principal over Curriculum and one year later was selected as Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2018-19 school year in her feeder pattern. Dr. Rodriguez is delighted to be at New World School of the Arts to serve our fine students, teachers, parents and community. Information about the NWSA High School program is available by calling 305-237-3780 or visiting nwsa.mdc.edu.