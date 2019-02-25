Alzheimer’s Association to host Alzheimer’s community forum in Little Haiti

The Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a community forum on Thursday, Feb. 28 where Little Haiti residents can learn about Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, discuss their personal experiences, learn about care and support resources and provide feedback to the Association on needed services in the community. Together with representatives from the Alzheimer Association, event participants can share their concerns, stories, needs and other ideas to enhance their experiences in the community.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in Florida. It is the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed.

“With more than 540,000 Floridians living with Alzheimer’s, we want to hear from our community about what services are needed right here in Little Haiti,” said Alex Lewy, director of outreach for the southeast Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “This forum gives the community the opportunity to work with the Alzheimer’s Association to enhance care and support for families living with this devastating disease. We invite all area residents to come.”

This free event is being held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 28 at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami, Fla. Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited and registration is requested. Please email Alex Lewy at alewy@alz.org.