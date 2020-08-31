Amazon donates COVID-19 related supplies to Jackson Health System

In celebration of National Nonprofit Day On Aug. 17, Amazon donated COVID-19 related supplies to Jackson Health System in Miami-Dade County as well as Broward Health in Broward County.

“Amazon has a unique role to play providing a critical service for people,” said Amazon area manager Hsiao Shu. “We’re striving every day to support our employees and communities, and feel very fortunate to give back where our associates work and live — especially when we can help those most impacted by this pandemic.”

Amazon delivery trucks arrived at each location with the support of Amazon and community volunteers. The supply pallets were filled with large quantities of masks, gloves, sanitizers, and various cleaning supplies. In total, 44 pallets of various supplies were donated, for a total donation value of over $100,000.

“Throughout the pandemic, frontline workers in many industries have selflessly served our community, including Amazon’s army of employees and delivery drivers,” said Carlos A. Migoya, president and CEO of Jackson Health System. “We’re incredibly grateful that today Amazon is recognizing Jackson Health System and the contributions of our caregivers by donating several truckloads of masks, gloves, and cleaning supplies — all of which are critically important as we continue battling COVID-19.”

In addition to these donations, Amazon also delivered relief supply donations to the Miami-Dade County School District to further support the residents and community. This donation of supplies is valued at $50,000.