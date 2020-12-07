Amigos For Kids to spread holiday cheer with 29th annual toy drive

Amigos For Kids, the Miami-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect by valuing children, strengthening families, and educating communities, will share the spirit of love and giving amid these trying times with its Annual Holiday Toy Drive.

Now in its 29th year, the toy drive, which was Amigos For Kids’ first major event, has grown into a gift-giving program that fulfills thousands of holiday wishes for underprivileged children throughout South Florida.

“We are very excited to kick off this year’s toy drive and make the wishes of so many children come true,” said Karina Pavone, executive director of Amigos For Kids. “Amigos For Kids stepped up to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic by providing essentials like food and school supplies during these most challenging times. The holiday season only strengthens our resolve to make sure the children we serve can feel the joy, love, and happiness of that special time of year.”

With the help of sponsors, donors, and countless volunteers, Amigos For Kids is able to ease the financial burden that many parents are facing at this time by giving them the peace of mind that their child will receive gifts they otherwise may not.

“We at Vista and South Motors have been longtime supporters of Amigos For Kids. This year, we knew the needs would be greater than ever and decided to step up as the title sponsor of the toy drive,” said Jonathan Chariff, president and CEO, South Motors Group.

“We wholeheartedly believe that every child, no matter their family’s financial situation, deserves joy during the holidays and we are proud that we can contribute to that,” he added.

“We have been organizing Amigos’ toy drive for nearly three decades, but during these unprecedented times, the families we serve need our support more than ever. We thank our generous sponsors, donors, and volunteers as their help is more critical than ever before,” said Jorge A. Plasencia, co-founder and chair emeritus.

In compliance with social distancing mandates, Amigos For Kids has shifted the manner in which toys and gifts will be distributed this year. The children, accompanied by their parents or caregivers, will have the opportunity to pick up their toys at Jose Marti Park or the Redlands Christian Migrant Association (RCMA) on Dec. 12 and 13. Toys also will be hand-delivered to the children by Amigos For Kids staff, board members, and volunteers.

“The Amigos Toy Drive is truly a staple in our community. It helps to create awareness about child abuse and neglect and the concrete support that Amigos for Kids provides to support this mission, and it also spreads holiday cheer to many deserving kids and families,” said Nicole Valls, board chair of Amigos For Kids.

“We are especially grateful to our sponsors and volunteers for their unrelenting support to ensure that this year’s toy drive continues to bring much-needed joy and happiness to all the children,” she added.

Toys that Amigos For Kids collects which are not a “specific” request from a child will be distributed in partnership with local organizations including the Kiwanis of Little Havana, children of Citrus Health, Everglades Housing, and various Special Needs Schools and underprivileged communities.

For more information on how you can donate to Amigos For Kids, purchase a gift for a child, or become an Ambassador of Joy, visit www.amigosforkids.org.