Ana G. Méndez University Launches Virtual Course for Professionals to Learn Spanish

Workshops are designed for people who have little to no knowledge in Spanish speaking, a vital tool for career advancement in a state experiencing an exponential growth in Hispanics.

With a sustained growth of almost 20% annually in the Hispanic Florida population, the basic knowledge of the Spanish language becomes a vital and necessary tool for professionals who want to be successful in their career or business.

In tune with this demographic reality and as part of its growing portfolio of community-focused initiatives, Ana G. Méndez University (UAGM) announces the launch of a modular and interactive short program for teaching Spanish. UAGM, a leading institution for the professional development of Hispanics in the United States, designed the curriculum for professionals who have little to no knowledge of this language.

First to launch on June 8 “Spanish for Professionals”, will be delivered over an 8-week period.

“This program was created as a result of a demand from Florida companies and corporations that have long sought an accredited education institution offering these courses so their employees could aquire basic knowledge of Spanish to serve a growing customer base that demands products and services in the language,” said Eduardo Cases, director of Business Development at UAGM.

“We have created this short, practical and effective course not only for corporate employees, but for the general public who wishes to enrich their knowledge and increase their chances of success in a competitive job and economic market like Central Florida,” he added.

In 2018, the Hispanic population had an extraordinary population growth of 26.1%, according to the Federal Census Office. An upward demographic trend is expected to be documented when the agency analyzes 2019 data and continues to grow by 2020.

Florida has a population of 21.1 million, 5.5 million of which are Hispanic. The majority of Hispanic groups are Cubans, with a population of 1.5 million; Puerto Ricans, who number 1.2 million; and Mexicans who reach a population of 736,566, according to the Census.

The course is designed with three levels. Level 1 is an introductory level intended for professionals who have little to no knowledge of the language. It includes vocabulary, basic grammar as well as emphasizes pronunciation, reading, comprehension and basic communication in Spanish. Customs and cultural insights are also presented.

This introductory course will be offered virtually on Mondays and Wednesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning next Monday, June 8. The duration of the course is 32 hours and the cost is $399. Registration can be completed through this link: http://bit.ly/uagmspanish1.

Intermediate and Advanced Courses

Beginning August, UAGM will begin to offer Intermediate and Advanced Spanish courses.

The Intermediate or Level 2 course not only expands new vocabulary and conversational skills, but participants will have a more active and intensive participation in oral communication, reading, writing and grammar practices. At this level, listening and speaking skills will be emphasized.

In Advanced or Level 3, students will engage and participate in authentic experiences simulating real-life situations during which they will be able to use Spanish. To achieve a more immersive and meaningful experience, these practical excercises will include sample situations respective to the professional field of the student.

“UAGM is committed to empowering Floridians with the skills they need to thrive professionally,” emphasized Cases.