Ana-Marie Codina Barlick selected to 2020 Class of Henry Crown Fellows

The Aspen Institute recently announced its 2020 Class of Henry Crown Fellows and Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO, Codina Partners, is among two selected from the Miami area.

Mariana Atencio — a journalist, speaker, author and cofounder of GoLike — is the other.

Each year, a class of 20 leaders are chosen from a wide pool of accomplished entrepreneurial leaders between the ages of 30 and 45. Individuals cannot apply for the Henry Crown Fellowship Program — they must be nominated by recognized leaders of the business and professional communities or by Fellows, and members of the Henry Crown Fellowship Board of Overseers or the Aspen Institute Board of Trustees.

As a fellow, Ana joins other notable leaders in the 2020 class such as the founder and CEO of Birchbox, CEO of RetailMeNot, CEO of Crate and Barrel, CEO of MAC Cosmetics and more.

Ana-Marie Codina Barlick is CEO of Codina Partners, a real estate investment and development firm she cofounded in 2009 alongside her father Armando Codina. The firm’s portfolio includes mixed-use projects, commercial buildings and other investments primarily in Florida.

Prior to being named CEO, she served as Director of Development. In 2014 she founded the Downtown Doral Charter Elementary School, a K-5 dual-language charter school that is ranked in the top 5 percent of public schools in the State of Florida, and still serves as board president. Downtown Doral Charter Upper School opened in 2019 to continue the success of the elementary school. She is also a board director of TECO Tampa Electric, and a board advisor to the Devos Institute for Arts Management. Ana-Marie graduated from Trinity College with a BA in history in 1998. She earned her MBA from MIT in 2004.