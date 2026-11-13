Andrew Frey of JLL Joins Javier Betancourt on Mobility Matters

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Miami’s Community Newspapers is pleased to welcome Andrew Frey, Managing Director at JLL, as the featured guest on Mobility Matters with Javier A. Betancourt, Executive Director of the Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust (CITT).

With more than 20 years of experience across the public and private sectors, Frey brings a substantial background in real estate development, urban planning, zoning and public-private partnerships. His career includes overseeing the City of Miami’s real estate portfolio before joining JLL, where his work serves public-sector clients and private organizations working with the public sector.

Hosted by Betancourt, Mobility Matters gives our community an opportunity to connect with the professionals and organizations involved in Miami-Dade County’s transportation and mobility landscape. Frey’s appearance adds another experienced voice to this ongoing community conversation.

We thank Andrew Frey for joining us and invite readers to watch the featured interview. At Miami’s Community Newspapers, we value the opportunity to introduce the people whose experience and work help our community better understand the region around us.

Learn more about the Citizens’ Independent Transportation Trust and explore JLL’s commercial real estate services.