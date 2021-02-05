“Angels Unawares” – the sculpture that reflects the face of South Florida – will be blessed by Archbishop Thomas Wenski at Bayfront Park

The life-size replica of “Angels Unawares” – the sculpture that reflects the face of South Florida – will arrive and be installed at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 11 a.m., Archbishop Thomas Wenski will bless the replica at an exclusive event.

The original 3.5-ton artwork by Canadian sculptor Timothy Schmalz was unveiled by Pope Francis in Saint Peter’s Square on Sept. 29, 2019 to commemorate the 105th World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Portrayed among the 140 faces in the sculpture are Africans, Vietnamese, a Cherokee, Jews, Irish immigrants, and Syrians.

The Holy Family is also included in the sculpture. St. Joseph can be identified by his toolbox.

“Angels Unawares” made stops in Boston, New York, and Atlanta before making its way down to South Florida.

The artwork of the 20-foot-long boat filled with migrants and refugees will be available to the public from Feb. 9, 2021 to April 8, 2021.