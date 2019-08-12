Announcing Cirque Mei – A celebration of traditional and contemporary Chinese circus arts! November 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents the South Florida Premiere of CIRQUE MEI Elite Circus Artists from Hebei Province, China

Tickets to CIRQUE MEI are $29, $39 and $49*, and will be available to Arsht Center Culturist Members on August 13 at noon and to the general public beginning August 16 at noon. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.



CIRQUE MEI is a company of 40 elite circus artists and acrobats who perform some of the most popular Chinese circus routines including hoop diving, lion dance, collective bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, female contortion, and a ladder balancing act.



The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world.