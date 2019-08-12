Announcing Cirque Mei – A celebration of traditional and contemporary Chinese circus arts! November 3

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County Presents the South Florida Premiere of CIRQUE MEI Elite Circus Artists from Hebei Province, China
November 3, 2019 at 3 p.m.
Tickets: $29, $39 & $49*
John S. and James L. Knight Concert Hall
The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@ArshtCenter) is proud to announce CIRQUE MEI as the latest addition to its upcoming 2019-2020 season. Taking place on November 3 in the Center’s Knight Concert Hall, CIRQUE MEI artists will dazzle South Florida audiences with a colorful celebration of traditional and contemporary Chinese circus arts.
Tickets to CIRQUE MEI are $29, $39 and $49*, and will be available to Arsht Center Culturist Members on August 13 at noon and to the general public beginning August 16 at noon. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling (305) 949-6722, or online at arshtcenter.org.
CIRQUE MEI is a company of 40 elite circus artists and acrobats who perform some of the most popular Chinese circus routines including hoop diving, lion dance, collective bicycle skills, flying meteors, foot juggling with umbrellas, female contortion, and a ladder balancing act.
The troupe was founded in 1976 and supports a community of over 130 circus performers who tour throughout China and the world. For more information, please click here.
