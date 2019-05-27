Annual ‘Claws for Kids’ raises over $150,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 400 people attended the eighth annual “Claws for Kids” fundraising brunch presented by the Carmen Rebozo Foundation at Joe’s Stone Crab on Sunday, May 5, raising over $150,000 for Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade.

Guests enjoyed Joe’s world-famous stone crabs and other signature menu items while listening to Frank Sinatra impersonator Jeff Grainger.

Proceeds from the event benefited Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s many positive programs, including after school programs, homework assistance, computer training, social skills, dance, arts and crafts, professional mentoring, and summer and athletic programs.

Deputy Mayor of Miami-Dade County Alina T. Hudak received the “From the Heart Award.” Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami-Dade’s Tatiana Hernandez, recipient of the 2019 Youth of the Year, spoke to the crowd about the positive impact the club has had on her life.

Judy Kramer, a retired Miami-Dade County Public Schools executive, who has chaired the event since its inception eight years ago graciously co-chaired this year’s event again. Joining her this year were the mother-daughter team, Lisa Mendelson and Lindsey Mendelson, who engaged younger professionals and philanthropists with pre-events and promotions. Olga Guilarte, director of the Carmen Rebozo Foundation returned as the Special Events chair. Also on the “Claws for Kids” committee were Vanessa Bertran, Willie Ho, Melissa Pallett-Vasquez, Raúl Rodríguez Jácome, Rae Stein, Virginia Vich and Mark Walker, MD.

Other main sponsors included: The Michael & Lynda Gordon Charitable Foundation, Ocean Bank, Norwegian Cruise Line, Performance Team Sports, Tito’s Vodka, Domaine Bousquet, FPL, Grove Bank & Trust, USI Insurance, Continental Bank, Bilzin Sumberg and Eller-ITO Stevedoring Company LLC.