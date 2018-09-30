Annual Haunted Ballet raises spirits and awe among Barnacle visitors

Park patrons get to meet the spirits nightly at The Barnacle, Oct. 25-28, as Center Street Projects offers a warm (and maybe slightly chilling) welcome to those from a bygone era who haunt the lands of The Grove. Watch as they dance their stories beneath the moonlit sky and try to escape their tragic endings, night after magical night.

Creator and founder Crystal Karaginis Peattie has produced this show for everyone to enjoy in the backyard of this historic Coconut Grove estate that Commodore Munroe built here almost 130 years ago.

Presented in an open walk-thru concept, various dances choreographed by a group of Miami’s most talented artists will be performed throughout the five-acre property. The dancers will be fictional characters based on the history of Coconut Grove, specifically from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Guests are encouraged to park nearby and meet at the front gate. Performances begin at 8 and 9:30 p.m. on October 25, 26, and 27; and at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 28.

Tickets ranging from $20-$30 are available immediately prior to each night’s performance at the main gate of The Barnacle Historic State Park; or on Eventbrite.com at www.eventbrite.com/e/the-haunted-ballet-tickets-50427176041

For show information, visit www.thehauntedballet.com; contact Crystal Peattie at 305-442-6866; or send an email to info@thehauntedballet.com.

There is no minimum age requirement for this event. While children are welcome, this is not intended to be a children’s event and is performed outdoors at night. It is up to the guardian’s discretion whether this show is appropriate for their child.

As this is an outdoor performance, comfortable clothing and as little baggage as necessary are encouraged. An umbrella also recommended should it start to rain. Also, because of the nature of the show, refunds are not issued. Attendees should note that they are purchasing these tickets at their own risk.

ABOUT THE PROGRAM ORGANIZER

Organizer of The Haunted Ballet, Center Street Projects, is committed to producing original work that encourages the collaboration of artists from different platforms and genres. They provide professional opportunities for our artists to connect with their community through outreach as well. Initiating relationships through the projects that Center Street Projects produces is how they help to unify and promote our community of artists.

ABOUT THE VENUE HOST

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. The park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For park information, call 305-442-6866; or visit www.TheBarnacle.org and www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle.