Annual Mad Hatter Arts Festival is drawing near

The Mad Hatter Arts Festival celebrates its 14th season in Coconut Grove, Mar. 16-17, at The Barnacle Historic State Park and along the sidewalks of Main Highway.

This juried event features artists with works in all types of media.

For the young and not so young, the Mad Hatter Arts Festival with Artisans & Vintage Marketplace truly is a great way to celebrate the “old Grove spirit” with the entire family.

The Grove has a deep Bohemian history of quirky artists and musicians. In fact, the name of the annual festival originates from a popular ’70s song written by John Sebastian of the internationally famous group, the Lovin’ Spoonful.

Also in keeping with the event’s namesake, here you will see folks wearing “mad hats” of fabric and glue, from fedoras to sombreros to trucker caps — an ode to characters in Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

At any given moment, park visitors may spot charming little girls dressed as Alice or the Queen of Hearts, or adults dressed up as a hookah-smoking caterpillars, and in other attire inspired by the classic tale.

As always, music is a big highlight of the Mad Hatter Arts Festival, plus activities for kids of all ages, including a special “Tea Party” with fruity sips and sweets. Adult food is available — as well as ice-cold beer — found Down the Rabbit Hole, the Festival’s biergarten sponsored by Oasis Lounge and Hookah Bar.

Local arts and artisans will be selling everything from paintings and prints, to teas and jams. Last year, such vintage objects for sale included Buddha statues, life-size Santa Claus dolls as well as vinyl records and antiques.

Families also will enjoy a special under-the-stars screening of the 1951 Disney classic film Alice in Wonderland on the grounds of

The Barnacle, Saturday, Mar. 16, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $6 each and admission is free for kids age 2 and under.

The Barnacle was built in 1891 and offers a glimpse of frontier life during “The Era of the Bay,” when all travel to and from Miami was by boat. Situated on the shore of Biscayne Bay, this was the home of the Ralph Middleton Munroe, one of Coconut Grove’s most charming and influential pioneers.

Throughout the year, The Barnacle Society hosts numerous events, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films to raise funds to support this lovely Historic State Park.

To become a volunteer, a member, or for general information visit www.thebarnacle.org or call the Park Ranger station at 305-442-6866. The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, FL 33133.