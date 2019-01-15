Applications available for Miami Heat scholarships presented by BankUnited

Applications are being accepted for the Miami Heat scholarships program presented by BankUnited which will award at total of $25,000 in scholarships to five college-bound high school seniors at the end of the current season.

Students attending public or private schools in Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties and who will be enrolling in a four-year accredited college can apply now.

Now in its 23rd year, the Miami Heat scholarships are awarded to students who have excelled in academics and community service and have a financial need.

Scholarships will be bestowed in the following categories: three $5,000 Heat scholarships, one $5,000 Dr. Jack Ramsay scholarship and one $5,000 Alec Kessler Student-Athlete scholarship.

“As a proud partner of the Miami Heat, BankUnited is honored to once again honor the hard work local students have put into their studies while also giving of themselves to help their communities,” said Rajinder P. Singh, BankUnited chair, president and CEO. “We are happy to help these students continue their academic pursuits.”

Applications must be postmarked by Jan. 26, and are available online at www.nba.com/heat/community/scholarships.