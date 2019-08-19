Applications open until Aug. 25 for Social Entrepreneurship Bootcamp

Radical Partners, Miami’s social impact accelerator, is seeking applicants for the sixth cohort of its flagship leadership development program, Social Entrepreneurship Bootcamp.

This five-month, intensive training program seeks to increase the impact and sustainability of local leaders working to address South Florida’s most pressing issues. Applications for the program close at 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Founders and executive directors of nonprofits and small businesses alike are invited to apply, so long as their work has demonstrated results addressing societal issues that impact the South Florida community. Every year, Radical Partners selects a cohort of 10 new social innovators to accelerate the impact of their ventures through a focus on sustainability and growth. All selected participants receive a full scholarship to attend the program.

Since launching in 2014, Social Entrepreneurship Bootcamp has powerfully shaped the South Florida social impact ecosystem, helping scale 87 ventures, while cultivating a network of esteemed alumni who lead some of South Florida’s most innovative organizations, taking on community issues from educational equity and environmental resilience, to racial diversity and social justice. Alumni remain in contact with one another and with Radical Partners long after the end of the program, receiving ongoing mentorship and support.

Interested applicants can visit www.radical.partners/bootcamp to learn more and apply.