Architect sets sights on proposed Miami River Opportunity Zone site

Award-winning architect Jo Palma has set his sights on his first design project in Miami.

Plans for The Basel Miami, a new Downtown Miami mixed-used, high-rise development are underway and Sean McCormick, project developer, is seeking a joint venture partner and signature luxury hotel brand.

The Basel Miami is proposed to be situated at 205 SW Third St. in an Opportunity Zone directly across the street from the recently approved Adler Group Miami Riverside Center (currently the City of Miami Administration Building.)

Inspired by and fusing modern art and architecture, the $100 million, 36-story, 234,000-square-foot tower will become a new icon within the Miami skyline. Its uses redefine how a modern art exhibition venue, artists and their studios, hospitality and lifestyle marry into one address.

The base of the tower will introduce a Modern Art Gallery with artist studios, offices immediately above it, a boutique hotel and private residences at its upper floors. Both the tower’s plan and slipping volumes optimize prominent views to the city surrounded with an unprecedented presence and experience in Miami.

McCormick feels that PALMA+PARTNERS will lead Miami into a new era of cutting-edge global and sustainable design that will usher in the future of Downtown Miami.

“We don’t want to boast about the next tallest building in Miami,” McCormick said. “We want to build a signature structure of iconic design that relates to the Miami of today.”

Jo Palma is the founder and design partner of PALMA+PARTNERS. With built work on five continents, including some of the world’s largest sustainable mega buildings, Jo oversees design of all projects working closely with the project teams to assure the original design intent and project vision are achieved through project completion. Over the course of his career, Palma has been published in international architecture journals such as Casabella, Domus, A+U, and Architect Magazine. His work has won over 30 design awards, including three Progressive Architecture Awards. He speaks regularly at industry conferences and participates on numerous design committee panels.

“We believe in ‘evolutionary architecture’ which places our planet’s well-being first while providing our clients economically viable solutions within the built environment,” Palma said. “Today, it’s no longer just about a building but rather about how it enriches communities through resilience and social wellbeing. The Basel in Miami encompasses all these things and we are very proud to be part of it.”

For more information, visit www.thebaselmiami.com or contact Sean McCormick by telephone at 305-206-4734 or send email to sjm@mccormickllp.com.

Conceptual rendering of the exterior hotel lounge area, looking east.

Courtesy Photo | PALMA+PARTNERS

###

—

Kind Regards,

Lisa Morales

786.205.2838

www.allegorypr.com

@AllegoryPR #MyArtEscape