Arlene Peterson Named New Senior Development Officer at Chapman Partnership

Chapman Partnership, an organization dedicated to rebuilding the lives of homeless individuals, has announced the selection of new Senior Development Officer Arlene Peterson. She returns to Chapman Partnership to lead fundraising efforts that advance the organization’s nationally recognized comprehensive programs and services for its more than 800 homeless residents a year.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Arlene Peterson back to Chapman Partnership, with now more than two decades of experience in leading successful development efforts,” said CEO Symeria Hudson. “I’m confident her proven track record in advancing fundraising initiatives and deep knowledge of the South Florida community will be valuable in Chapman Partnership’s mission of making an even greater impact in the lives of our homeless residents.”

In her new role as Senior Development Officer, Peterson will work directly with Vice President of Development, Heidi Alzate, to drive existing and new donor opportunities within the nonprofit space. Peterson will build, advance, and cultivate relationships with donors whose generosity greatly contributes to Chapman Partnership’s mission of helping the homeless. She will lead efforts for annual plans, solicitation and execution of major gifts, corporate gifts, planned giving, events, grants, direct mail, online giving, and in-kind donations.

“I’m greatly humbled by the opportunity to return to work for an organization I consider home,” said Senior Development Officer Arlene Peterson. “It is exciting to have the opportunity to collaborate with our amazing community to offer hope and access to life-changing resources for individuals and families most in need. Chapman Partnership cares for the whole person, and I am honored to be a part of its critical mission.”

Peterson brings more than 20 years of experience in relationship building, fundraising, and community engagement in her return to Chapman Partnership. Before leaving Chapman Partnership in 2010 to raise her family, Peterson successfully launched nextgen, Womenade, and the annual Take a Walk in Her Shoes event.

Peterson has held development roles with Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Mercy Hospital Foundation, and United Way of Miami-Dade. Recently, Peterson raised over $1.5 million for the capital and operations of Cristo Rey Miami High School. Peterson also saw success in capital fundraising for the $15 million expansion of Mercy Hospital’s Emergency Room and the founding of United Way of Miami-Dade’s Center for Excellence.

Peterson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from Florida International University.