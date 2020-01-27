Arsht Center celebrates Black History Month – curated events, performances and free Heritage Fest!

All Power to All People by Hank Willis Thomas

Thomson Plaza for the Arts

The Arsht Center (@arshtcenter) and Kindred Arts (@Kindred_Arts) have collaborated to bring two sculptures by Hank Willis Thomas to two public outdoor spaces in Miami’s urban core. The project is presented by the two institutions with the intent of engaging the community through art and activations that affirm and promote cross-cultural conversations. The sculpture depicts an Afro pick with a clenched fist, which serves to highlight ideas related to community, strength, perseverance, comradeship, and resistance to oppression.

An 8-foot version of “All Power to All People,” generously loaned by the Opa-locka Community Development Corporation, has been on display in the Arsht Center’s Thomson Plaza for the Arts since December, and will be replaced with a 25-foot version of the sculpture in early February.

Saturday, February 8 from 3 pm – 7 pm

Thomson Plaza for the Arts

Join us for Heritage Fest, a FREE, all-ages event organized by the Arsht Center in celebration of South Florida’s black communities of the African diaspora, featuring local entertainment, games, family-friendly activities and more! Enjoy live performances, local MC’s on the 1s and 2s, drink specials and delicious food for purchase. School your new friends in a round of spades or dominoes, and let the kids enjoy creating art of their own while celebrating the contributions of people from the multinational African diaspora. RSVP at our website here.

Saturday, February 8 at 7 pm

Knight Concert Hall

Critically acclaimed for their stirring performances, Ailey II’s brilliant young dancers have captivated audiences for over four decades. Led by artistic director Troy Powell, the company brings Alvin Ailey’s timeless classics and thrilling new works by outstanding emerging choreographers to cities across the world. With powerful performances rooted in a steadfast creative vision, Ailey II brings a fresh dimension to the Ailey spirit.

Saturday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, February 9 at 3 p.m.

Carnival Studio Theater

Love Heals All Wounds is a full-length dance performance interwoven with spoken word, original music and projections featuring dancers Jon Boogz and Lil Buck, along with a cast of movement artists and writer/spoken word artist, Robin Sanders. Expressing the mission of improving our world through dance, Love Heals All Wounds takes the audience on a journey delving past the headlines to explore police brutality, mass incarceration, and the cycle of trauma – societal issues we face as a global community.

Tuesday, February 18 – Sunday, March 15 at various times

Ziff Ballet Opera House

HAMILTON is the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington’s right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Friday, February 21 at 8 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Kurt Elling and René Marie sing hits by Louis Armstrong, Billy Eckstine, Nat “King” Cole and Jon Hendricks. Renowned for his singular combination of robust swing and poetic insight, Kurt Elling has secured his place among the world’s foremost jazz vocalists. Declared “the standout male vocalist of our time” by The New York Times, Elling has garnered unprecedented accolades, including a fourteen-year run atop the DownBeat Critics Poll, a dozen GRAMMY nominations, and eight Jazz Journalists Association awards for “Male Singer of the Year.”

Saturday, February 22 at 8 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Following the great success of his album To Beny Moré, With Love, winner of the Latin GRAMMY® for Best Traditional Tropical Album, Latin music superstar Jon Secada brings the songbook of one of Cuba’s most beloved singer-songwriters to the stage of the Adrienne Arsht Center for an evening of romance and nostalgia. The gala concert will feature Beny Moré’s greatest hits such as “Como fué,” “Santa Isabel de las Lajas” and “Rico y Sabroso” arranged by Ray Santos, Moré’s collaborator in the fifties, sung by pop sensation Secada and his orchestra recreating the Big Band sound of El Bárbaro del Ritmo. With a career spanning over two decades, more than 20 million records sold and multiple GRAMMY® awards, allow Jon Secada to make this your perfect Valentine’s Day present.

Sunday, February 23 at 4:30 p.m.

Knight Concert Hall

Female gospel quartet, THE BROWN SINGERS, were formed in Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1970s by Willie Mae Richmond (whose maiden name was Brown). The group quickly garnered a following for their beautiful and energetic vocal performances. Richmond’s granddaughter, LISA KNOWLES-SMITH, joined the quartet when she was nine years old, and by the time she turned 12, she was the lead singer. The group’s debut album, Experience the Evolution – Live, was released in 2008 and was nominated for two Stellar Awards. In 2014, The Brown Singers released their second project, entitled The Evolution Continues, which debuted at #6 on the Billboard Gospel charts. In 2015, the group won two Stellar Awards for Quartet of The Year and Traditional Group/Duo of The Year.