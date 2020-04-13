ARSHT CENTER LAUNCHES ARSHT@HOME

The Arsht Center went virtual with the launch of Arsht@Home, a new at-home online program which celebrates the arts with free educational and entertaining content to inspire creativity while keeping the community connected and active. Arts lovers from South Florida and beyond can access Arsht@Home content directly on the Center’s website at arshtcenter.org/arshtathome and via its social media channels (@arshtcenter).

Arsht@Home offers free, hyperlocal content for arts enthusiasts of all ages. Exciting options include creating art with family and friends with the help of local teaching artists as well as watching Miami’s talented actors, singers and musicians perform. Additional offerings include resources and thrilling performances from the Center’s resident companies and arts partners, Spotify playlists curated by artists and Arsht Center staffers especially made for Arsht@Home, free 1:1 professional development training with the Center’s HR team, and much more.

“The arts are a vital part of all our lives and we at the Arsht Center take the responsibility very seriously. Despite this intermission from life as we know it, our staff has been diligently working on ways to keep our community connected to the performing arts, to Miami’s artistic community and to the Arsht Center. With Arsht@Home, we have found a way to virtually connect and engage our community by providing a platform for local artists to keep people of all ages entertained and engaged in the arts from home. Offering arts experiences to all is part of the Arsht Center’s DNA and we will continue to do that virtually until we can, once again, gather in person,” said Johann Zietsman, president and CEO of the Arsht Center.

To enjoy a variety of Arsht@Home digital content, everyone is encouraged to follow the Arsht Center on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, as well as visit arshtcenter.org/arshtathome to sign up for the program’s newsletter to receive weekly updates. Audiences are also invited connect and share their art with the Arsht Center on social media using #ArshtAtHome.

Arsht@Home features:

Art of Making – Fun and inspiring instructional videos featuring educational at-home arts activities produced by local teaching artists. Up now: Writer Darius V. Daughtry teaches how to create a poem based on a selfie; and singer-songwriter Sara Gonzalez shows how to turn kitchen objects into musical instruments.

Living Room Live – VIP front-row access to intimate living room performances by South Florida singers and musicians. Up now: Performances by Shelly Berg, Dean of the Phillip and Patricia Frost School of Music at the University of Miami and adviser for the Arsht Center’s Jazz Roots series; and Verónica Herrera a Miami-based, Venezuelan singer- songwriter.

Miami Monologues – Powerful theatrical performances from local artists and theater companies inspired by The Magic City and other pieces of work. This video series will launch soon with performances from City Theatre, Zoetic Stage and more.

From our Resident Companies – Miami City Ballet, Florida Grand Opera and New World Symphony offerings include live performance streams, educational tools and peeks into their archives.

From our Arts Partners – Nu Deco Ensemble’s renowned performances at the Arsht Center and across South Florida are up now. Stay tuned for content from City Theatre, Siudy Flamenco Theater, Zoetic Stage and more.

Visual Arts and Tours – A creative way to immerse yourself in stunning art galleries and virtual museum tours found in Miami and across the world.

Arsht Tunes – Press play and relax (or dance!) as you listen to playlists especially curated by Arsht Center friends and family.

Arsht@Work – Helpful tips, links and professional development opportunities to ace that interview. As part of this, the Arsht Center’s HR professionals will be offering free personalized resume and interview prep workshops online.

Visit arshtcenter.org for up-to-date information.