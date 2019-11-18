Art Africa Miami Arts Fair Continues To Give Life to Cultural Spaces In Historic Overtown

Annual premier art fair that looks to give life back to the Overtown arts community, as it continues to grow as a creative hub for the world

The Art Africa Miami Arts Fair(AAMAF) is a narrative and space for Art, Culture, and Community. Previously voted fan favorite and most visited art fair by the Greater Miami Convention Visitors Bureau’s Art of Black Miami marketing platform. Neil Hall, Visionary and Founder of the Art Africa Miami purposefully established this fair in Historic Overtown in 2011 and set a precedent as the largest showcase of contemporary artists from the African Diaspora during Art Basel. Art Africa Miami Art Fair is once again generously supported by The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. (SEOPW) The Art Africa Miami Arts Fair(AAMAF) is a narrative and space for Art, Culture, and Community. Previously voted fan favorite and most visited art fair by the Greater Miami Convention Visitors Bureau’s Art of Black Miami marketing platform. Neil Hall, Visionary and Founder of the Art Africa Miami purposefully established this fair in Historic Overtown in 2011 and set a precedent as the largest showcase of contemporary artists from the African Diaspora during Art Basel. Art Africa Miami Art Fair is once again generously supported by The Southeast Overtown Park West Community Redevelopment Agency. (SEOPW)

The 2019 AAMAF -A Retrospective commemorates nine years of social justice through diasporic arts. Art Africa’s mission to showcase the art of the black diaspora continues to resonate throughout our local and global communities. The art fair is a cultural excursion during the Art Basel / Miami Art Week season that should not be missed. AAMAF encourages individuals to question the injustices shaping their lives and embolden them to find their call to action.”Art has always been a tool to claim space, build power, and to question the injustices that have shaped our social experiences,” states Neil Hall, Founder, Art Africa Miami Art Fair. The 2019 AAMAF -A Retrospective commemorates nine years of social justice through diasporic arts. Art Africa’s mission to showcase the art of the black diaspora continues to resonate throughout our local and global communities. The art fair is a cultural excursion during the Art Basel / Miami Art Week season that should not be missed. AAMAF encourages individuals to question the injustices shaping their lives and embolden them to find their call to action.”Art has always been a tool to claim space, build power, and to question the injustices that have shaped our social experiences,” states Neil Hall, Founder, Art Africa Miami Art Fair.

Art Africa Miami has always enjoyed a fellowship with an engaged and influential community of artists, community builders, residents, and all-around arts lovers committed to promoting contemporary art from the global Black community. This year Art Africa Miami will focus on those artists who have been with fair since the first year. Artists confirmed so far include; Alan Laird, Anthony Burks, Byran McFarlane, Carl Craig, Doba Afolabi, Emilio Martinez, Gene Tinnie, Najee Dorsey, Phillipe Dodard, Solomon Adufah, Tugo Bastien, George Endozie, Chri Edmon, Tierra Armstrong.

In the last nine years, these artists, both local and global, have become recognized as masters in their respective fields. These artists’ works have been shown in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and the Caribbean.

“We invite you to this year’s exhibition to revisit and reassess the works that have been a part of the transformation of art not only in Overtown but also in Miami, states Neil Hall. “Overtown, the “Harlem of the South” is in the midst of a renaissance. Through the work of Art Africa, Soul Basel, and Art of Black, there is now an understanding that art plays a significant role in our community.”

“In furtherance of the implementation of the Historic Overtown Culture and Entertainment Master Plan, the Art Africa exhibition in Overtown once again is becoming a global destination of unique culture, history, and entertainment,” says, Cornelius Shiver, Executive Director, Southeast Overtown Park West CRA.

Location for this year’s Art Africa Miami Fair-Plaza at the Lyric- 919 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136

Public Hours: Wednesday, December 4th-8th, Noon-7pm, and Sunday, December 8th, Noon-5pm. Special events are as follows. Additional exciting updates are forthcoming.

Schedule-Please check website for any changes or additional information

DEC.03

ART + CHAMPAGNE

VIP First Look & Press Preview | 11:30am – 2:00pm-

Don’t miss this exclusive experience to join us for delectable brunch bites and a champagne mimosa bar as we present our ninth edition: Art Africa Miami, a retrospective. Preview the works of some of the most prolific of emerging and established artists to the sounds of Brazilian jazz and afro beats. Specialty festive coffee bar presented by Baileys Liquor. Don’t miss this unique occasion in the heart of Historic Overtown!

DEC.04-Opening night

ART + FASHION

THE BLACK PARTY | 8 pm-midnight

Join us for the not-to-be-missed dance party of the week! Moving black art beyond paintings and sculptures, we are the art. Black Attire encouraged as we welcome you to the process of developing Historic Overtown as a site of contribution to the development of the arts throughout Miami. This year will be a 90s throwback with a DJ spinning ole’ school hip hop, reggae, and R&B.

Ticketed Event. Open bar presented by Ciroc Vodka.

DEC.05

ART + COMMUNITY

The Annual Art + Community Talk by Art Africa Director, Neil Hall | 6 pm

This presentation is designed for community involvement in the transformation of neighborhoods through the arts. Here, the community is not foreign to the arts; it is in it, it participates to its vitality; what comes out is a call and response rhythming the black aesthetic experience — included with the daily pass — Open Bar presented by Ciroc Vodka.

DEC.06

ART + YOUTH

Art Africa Youth Art Insiders presents “Expressive Arts for Social Justice” | 4-6 pm

Our annual after-school workshop welcoming in Overtown youth to have an interactive experience.

DEC 07

ART+Culture

Presenting thought-provoking discussions on the role of Art in communities and in the revitalization of our heritage neighborhoods. Bar by Ciroc.

For tickets register

Follow up social media

IG-@artafricamia