Artists Create 2019 Coconut Grove Arts Festival Poster Selection Marks an Arts Festival First

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival® has selected a husband and wife team to design its 2019 poster image, marking the first time that the celebrated image is a result of an artistic collaboration. The poster, titled “Remember when…”, was officially unveiled on January 31 at a reception in Coconut Grove.

Melissa Mastrangelo and Horacio Lertora of Boynton Beach first merged their respective talents in 2015. A contemporary painter, Mastrangelo traditionally develops the theme and composition for each piece while Lertora creates large scale-hand-made stencils of the subjects.

The work of these two artists, who call their collaboration ROAME (pronounced “roam”), is defined by a symbiotic relationship between strong singular subjects interacting with a layered background, full of visual surprises. The inspiration is derived from advertising posters, billboards, popular culture, street art, vintage comics, quilting patterns, as well as the appreciation of distressed objects, particularly wood and paper.

“We could not be more excited about the collaboration of these two talented artists,” said Arts Festival President Monty Trainer. “They tell a story through their art which we believe will touch many.”

ROAME joins the Festival’s selective group of official poster artists that includes such notable favorites as Guy Harvey, Maria Reyes Jones, Jacqueline Roch, Xavier Cortada, Clyde Butcher, Rick Garcia, Lisa Remeny, Alexander Mijares and Romero Britto.

The 56th annual Coconut Grove Arts Festival® will be held February 16-18. Admission is $15 per person. There is no charge for children 12 and under, Metrorail Golden Passport and Patriot Passport holders. Admission is $5 for residents in the 33133 zip code.

For more information on the Arts Festival, visit www.cgaf.com.