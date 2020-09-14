Ashley HomeStore donates 50 twin bed frames, mattresses to hospital, families

Ashley HomeStore recently donated 50 twin-sized bed frames and mattresses — accompanied with their pillows, comforters and sheet sets — to the patients and families at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital through its nationwide Hope to Dream initiative.

Of those 50 bed sets, 25 were delivered to the Nicklaus Children’s Devonshire Apartments, while the other 25 were individually delivered to underserved families who have been pre-identified by the health system’s social workers.

“We warmly welcome and appreciate Ashley HomeStore’s kind gesture to give our Devonshire Apartments a new look with the donation of twin-sized bed sets,” said Matthew A. Love, Nicklaus Children’s Health System president and CEO. “Sick and healing children need their families’ continual emotional support during the weeks or even months of recovery, and the Devonshire Apartments provide a home away from home where family members can sleep, eat, relax and share experiences with other families in similar situations.”

With Ashley HomeStore’s awaited donation, all twin-sized beds currently at the Devonshire Apartments will be replaced. Located two blocks from the hospital in a safe residential community, the Devonshire Apartments provide families a comfortable, supportive temporary home for patient families coming from distant places. Consisting of two buildings with 20 furnished apartment-styled units, the Devonshire Apartments are fully equipped with kitchens, linens, laundry facilities, housekeeping services, and other amenities.

Transportation service to and from the hospital also is provided to the families.

Most families who stay at the Nicklaus Children’s Devonshire Apartments are Floridians who live outside of Miami-Dade County. Of those, 20 percent come from outside Florida; many are from Latin America and the Caribbean Islands. While the average length of stay is three to five days, some families may spend up to three months because of their child’s medical condition.

Learn more about our Devonshire Apartments by visiting www.nicklauschildrens.org/patient-resources/planning-your-visit/hotel-accommodations.

For more information, visit www.nicklauschildrens.org.