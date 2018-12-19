Atton Brickell Miami hosts rooftop holiday movie screening of ‘Elf’

The happy holiday season continues with a special presentation at Atton Brickell Miami, as the choice property hosts a special edition of their weekly “Move Under the Stars” series with a screening of “Elf” on Dec. 26 at 8:30 p.m.

The rooftop event is free for guests of all ages and includes complimentary popcorn plus select food and beverage offerings. Seating for the unique cinema experience can be reserved via EventBrite.

Founded in Santiago, Chile, in 2000, Atton Hotels is a Latin American hotel chain focused primarily on the business travel market, offering proximity to business areas with access to modern facilities and quality services at attractive rates.

For more information, visit: www.atton.com.