Authentic Mexican Street Tacos with a Purpose Coming to Wynwood

If you’re craving authentic Mexican street tacos, you might think you’re out of luck since Mexico is 2,000+ miles away from South Florida. However, Pilo’s Street Tacos owner Derek Gonzalez is now bringing his iconic tacos just steps away from Wynwood’s famous murals.

Derek aspired not only to bring the cultural essence of Mexico to the 305, but also to help individuals with special needs achieve their wildest dreams. In fact, Derek’s Aunt, Pilo was the driving force that led Derek to employ a workforce inclusive of individuals with special needs.

“My Aunt Pilo did not let Down Syndrome stop her from showing the world her special abilities in the kitchen,” said Gonzalez. “When I moved to Miami, I noticed a lack in its Mexican cuisine and longed for the flavors, spices and recipes my Aunt Pilo used to make me when I was a child in Mexico City.”

Aunt Pilo’s memory will continue to live on in the new Wynwood location, as it follows the Brickell location’s tradition of employing individuals with special abilities.

“Now with our new Wynwood flagship location, we have taken the first step in our plans to bring Pilo’s Street Tacos to other states and achieve our goal of employing individuals with special needs across the country,” said Gonzalez.

The new 5,000 sq ft flagship location is equipped with a large back patio perfect for live entertainment, two full liquor bars with a wide variety of authentic Mexican mezcal and tequila for craft cocktails, hand painted murals from local and international artists and finishes which were hand made in Mexico.

Additionally, customers can take their taste buds on a cultural experience without hopping on a plane. The Wynwood location will have the same mouthwatering menu as the Brickell location with the addition of a few more surprises and late night bites.

While Gonzalez is looking forward to bringing Aunt Pilo’s famous Al Pastor recipe to Wynwood, his main focus is bringing attention to the national disability employment gap.

“We are committed to hiring individuals with special abilities and breeding an attitude of inclusion,” said Gonzalez. “I saw firsthand the challenges my Aunt Pilo faced and I want to make a difference on a global scale…Wynwood is just the next step.”

Pilo’s Street Tacos’ Wynwood location is set to open in Summer 2020. More details about their flagship location can be found on pilostacos.com or on Instagram at @pilostacos.