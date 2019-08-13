Balanchine’s The Nutcracker : MCB single tickets now on sale

Tickets to Miami City Ballet’s (MCB) unique production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker are now on sale.

Miami’s reimagined holiday classic features the celebrated costumes and sets created specifically for this production by globally renowned artists Isabel and Ruben Toledo, and is brought to life by renowned Miami City Ballet dancing to the beloved music of Tchaikovsky performed live by the Opus One Orchestra.

This magical holiday tradition returns to South Florida with performances Dec. 13-22 at the Adrienne Arsht Center.

“Watching the stage performance of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker is one of the most-anticipated holiday traditions in our community,” said Lourdes Lopez, Miami City Ballet artistic director. “Miami City Ballet takes great pride in being an important part of this special season for adults and children alike. The magic of The Nutcracker, and especially this production, which is so reflective of cultural vibrancy of South Florida is something that everyone should experience.”

Miami City Ballet is one of the few companies in the country to continuously perform George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, which it has done for more than 30 years. The Wall Street Journal called MCB’s iteration a “Caribbean-flavored Nutcracker…a production that adds a new and marvel-filled chapter to the ballet’s long and evolving history.” This holiday favorite features an impressive cast of more than 100 members, including 70 children from Miami City Ballet School.

Miami performance dates and times: Friday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 15, 1 and 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday, Dec. 17, 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 20, 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 21, 2 and 7 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 22, 1 and 6:30 p.m.

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker single ticket prices range from $30-$125. Tickets are available online at miamicityballet.org or through the Miami City Ballet Box Office, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., through the following ways: By phone at 305-929-7010 or 877-929-7010, mail or In person at 2200 Liberty Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139.

For the first time this season, George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker can also be purchased as part of a Create Your Own subscription series which allows any selection of three or four ballets at a 10 percent discount and other exclusive benefits including free ticket exchange.

Single tickets to the full Miami City Ballet repertory season opens Sept. 3.