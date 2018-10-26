Barnacle Concert Series heats up with cool sets of 70 favorites by Tall Boys, Nov. 10

As Miami nights start to cool, the concert season heats up at The Barnacle Historic State Park. Next show on the roster of amazing performances is a big local favorite, the Tall Boys, Nov. 10, 7- 9 p.m.

The gates open an hour before the show starts, at 6 p.m., allowing folks to stake out a perfect spot on the Commodore’s backyard on the bay – with a couple chairs, a picnic spread, and good friends – to take in a tall boy or two – or three.

Tall Boys band members Will Thomas, Big Donald Lutton, and Alex Haw promise to play your favorite 70s country rock classics, including hits by Waylon Jennings, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and more.

“Under the Moonlight” Concerts, hosted by The Barnacle Society, are the most popular events at the estate – a venue where kids are encouraged to run free across the sprawling grounds, and friends and families set up around picnic baskets full of goodies – all while local musicians honor the craft of songwriting.

“It’s just a perfect place in the Grove community for an easy outing with friends, neighbors, and park supporters, to hang out and enjoy each others’ company,” said John Palenchar, President of the Barnacle Society.

Concerts are held every second Saturday between September and May, with the following performing artist scheduled to grace the outdoor stage:

December – Folk Singer-Songwriter Rod MacDonald

January – Brazilian Indie Musician Andro Baudelaire

February – TBA

March – Miami-based Indie-Folk Band, American Darling Valve

April – Fusion Folk Americana duo Jennings & Keller

May – Beth Woods (tentative)

Park curbside on Main Highway or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages – and then stroll over to the entrance gate to purchase tickets.

Members of The Barnacle Society receive 20 percent off the adult price and free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season. Members can join or renew right at the gate. Tickets prices are $10 for adults; $8 for members of The Barnacle Society; $3 for children ages 6 to 9; and free, ages 5 and under.

The Barnacle is the oldest home in Miami-Dade on its original site. Ralph Munroe was the founder of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and held the position of Commodore there for 22 years.

In addition to Barnacle’s Under the Moonlight Concerts, the Barnacle Society also hosts outdoor films and myriad other family-fun and cultural events throughout the year.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For information about the band, reach out to booking agent Will Thomas at will@tallboyssoulband.com or by calling 786-256-4968.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is located at 3485 Main Highway. For information, please call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.