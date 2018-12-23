Barnacle goes Brazilian with Andro Baudelaire, Jan. 12

Hundreds of locals are now charting a course to attend the Jan. 12 “Under the Moonlight” concert on the grounds of Coconut Grove pioneer Commodore Munroe’s 1891 estate – the area’s best known venue on the Bay for an outdoor concert.

Hosted at the Historic Barnacle State Park, guests will be treated to sounds of Brazilian Indie Musician Andro Baudelaire between 7 and 9:30 p.m. The admission gate opens at 6 p.m., just after sunset, allowing ample time to take in a twilight view of Biscayne Bay from the shoreline boathouse – and to get a perfect picnic spot from which to take in the show.

About Andro Baudelaire

Influenced by the Guitarrada music style of his hometown of Belém, Brazilian singer, Andro Baudelaire adds pop elements and catchy choruses to his intrinsic combination of rhythms for a fun and powerful live performance.

Concerts take place the second Saturday of each month through May, with proceeds going to maintain the historic estate and grounds, and fund a wide range of community entertainment and educational events.

Attendees are encouraged to park curbside or in one of Coconut Grove’s many lots or garages and use the Freebee shuttle service or stroll over to The Barnacle Historic State Park at 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, Florida.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for members of The Barnacle Society, $3 for children ages 6 to 9, and free for children 5 and under. Lawn chairs and picnics welcome. No pets, though. Members of The Barnacle Society also free passes to one regular Moonlight Concert per season.

Coming up Next

Here’s the lineup of remaining shows through the 2019 season:

February – Indie Folk Artist Keith Johns

March – Miami-based Indie-Folk Band, American Darling Valve

April – Fusion Folk Americana duo Jennings & Keller

May – Modern Day Troubadour Beth Woods

About the Barnacle Estate

The Barnacle is the oldest home in Miami-Dade on its original site. Ralph Munroe was the founder of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club and held the position of Commodore there for 22 years.

The Barnacle, built in 1891, offers a rare glimpse of old Florida during the “Era of the Bay.” Situated on the shore of Biscayne Bay, this was the home of Ralph Middleton Munroe, one of Coconut Grove´s most charming and influential pioneers. Munroe’s principal passion was designing yachts. In his lifetime, he drew plans for 56 different sailboats. As a seaman, civic activist, naturalist, and photographer, Commodore Munroe cherished the natural world around him.

A walk into the park through its tropical hardwood hammock harkens each guest to imagine Miami’s original landscape in the 1920s. The first view of the house, the bay, and the Egret are simply awe-inspiring. Visitors are always invited to enjoy this truly amazing venue from the vantage point of a rocking chair on the spacious front porch and savor the splendor and solitude that define The Barnacle.

In addition to Barnacle’s Under the Moonlight Concerts, the Barnacle Society also hosts outdoor films and myriad other family-fun and cultural events throughout the year.

Movies in The Park

“Rise of the Guardians,” is this month’s free film at The Barnacle, presented by the Coconut Grove BID (www.coconutgrove.com), Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. Freebee shuttle service will be provided to and from neighboring parking lots and garages, and bicycle valet by Bike Coconut Grove will also be available. The gate opens one hour before show time.

“Rise of the Guardians” (2012) is rated PG and stars Chris Pine as Jack Frost, Alec Baldwin as North, and Hugh Jackman as Bunny. When an evil spirit launches an assault on Earth, the Immortal Guardians team up to protect the innocence of children all around the world.

The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

For general information, to become a volunteer, or to learn about Barnacle Society membership, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle and www.TheBarnacle.org.