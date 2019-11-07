Bayfront Holiday Village brings spirit of season to Downtown

Downtown Miami’s iconic Bayfront Parik will transform into the magical Bayfront Holiday Village offering free, family-friendly programming all season long.

Guests of all ages will enjoy daily 50-foot Christmas tree LED light shows, waterfront roller-skating by Bayskate, over 50 local vendors, festive music and al fresco food and drinks.

Between Thanksgiving and Christmas, locals and tourists alike will come for the weather, but stay for great shopping, entertainment and Miami’s version of a tropical winter wonderland.

“We know that New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles have pop-up holiday villages. We wanted to create a village where people would gather their loved ones and join in on some holiday cheer. Of course, we have something that the rest of the nation envies — our weather,” said Tony Albelo, event creator and CEO at SWARM.

Organizers want people to envision a quaint, picture-perfect, holiday outdoor venue filled with twinkling lights against Miami’s downtown skyline and waterfront Biscayne Bay. The picture-perfect, outdoor, holiday venue will be filled with twinkling lights and larger-than-life displays worthy of capturing the moment and posting it on Instagram.

“The only thing missing out of this Hallmark-perfect scene will be the frigid snow, but that’s why we invite our neighbors from the north to come here to enjoy Bayfront Holiday Village, Miami-style,” Albeol added.

Every night, a fully decorated, 50-foot state-of-the-art, animated Christmas tree will feature hourly LED light shows sequenced to three different festive musical shows produced by Grammy-winning producer A.T. Molina.

New York has The Rink at Rockefeller Center, but Miami’s answer to cold-weather ice skating is BaySkate, where adults and children can boogie to the beat of freestyle, tropical, contemporary pop and more. In the Northeast, people are ice skating and sipping hot cocoa wearing parkas. In Miami, we roller skate and sip mojitos in shorts.

The shops will offer a collection of 60 artisans in a jovial setting, each offering unique gift ideas to check off the “nice” list! Foodies will delight their senses at Bayfront Bites, where they’ll find seasonal beverages, sweet treats and food galore.

The adventurous will participate in the hang out with free treats at the Santa Paws Dog Park, and every Sunday they’ll have Puppy Brunch.

The Bayfroont Holiday Village is located at 301 Biscayne Blvd. And is open Nov. 29 (Black Friday) until Dec 25 (Christmas Day). Hours are: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday,11 a.m.-11 p.m., and Sunday: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bayfront Holiday Village features:

Animated Christmas Tree — The iconic 50-foot Christmas tree will sit in the middle of the park as the center and focal point of the Bayskate roller-skating rink. Every hour, the park will get quiet, the music will rev up, and the tree will display one of the most beautifully animated light shows ever.

BaySkate — Strap on your skates or rent your wheels right at Bayfront Holiday Village. Skate around the tree and iconic fountain to skating’s favorite hits. Best of all, no need to bundle up — this is Miami!

Bayfront Bites — Some of South Florida’s top food trucks and offerings will bring guests an assortment of delectable bites. Sit back, enjoy a meal, and watch your kids skate.

Gnauhty Gnome Scavenger Hunt — Each participant receives a guidebook to help them navigate Bayfront Park and look for the right clues. Once they find all the gnomes, figure out the riddle, and bring back the correct answer, they win a prize!

The Shops at Bayfront Holiday Village – A collection of hand-picked shops to help people get the most out of their holiday shopping.

North Pole Beach Club — Adults can escape for some festive cocktails such as Irish Coffee, and Spiked Eggnog. Try some new concoctions including the Peppermint Mojito, Mistletoe Martini, Glacier Iced Tea, and more. Over 21 only.

Santa Paws Dog Park — Bring along the family pet to enjoy the festivities at Bayfront Holiday Village. There will be plenty for them to enjoy in this purpose-built dog park right in the middle of all the action.

Santa’s Photo Shop — Take a seat with the man himself and tell him exactly what you want for Christmas; but remember, he knows who‘s been naughty or nice.

North Pole Express Post Office — Sit and write your letter to Santa and mail it right from Bayfront Holiday Village. Feel free to bring your own letters, and the “elves” will be sure they get on the express route to the North Pole.

Bayfront Holiday Village event calendar:

Tree Lighting Ceremony — Nov. 30.

Puppy Brunch Sundays — Bring your pup for treats and hang out at our Santa Paws Dog Park.

Mistletoe Mingle Mondays — North Pole Beach Club will host a singles night every Monday.

Ugly Sweater Night Tuesdays — Bring your ugly sweaters, the uglier the better.

Women Crush Wednesdays — Food, drink and skate specials.

SantaCon Thursdays — Dress as Santa and join the Santa squad for the most festive Christmas-themed costume party.

Buskerfest — Dec 13, Miami’s annual citywide street performance festival will make a stop at Bayfront Park with interactive performances throughout the park and Tina Hills Pavilion.

Miami Outboard Club Christmas Boat Parade — Dec. 14, Come see the festive boats on the bay and enjoy a fireworks display.