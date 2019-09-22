BETWEEN THE COVERS PRESENTS: DAVID LAWRENCE JR.

South Florida PBS (WPBT & WXEL) Between the Covers is thrilled to announce interview with special guest: David Lawrence Jr. This special program which will air on WXEL Friday, September 27th at 5:30 PM and on WPBT Saturday, September 28th at 6 PM.

Nationally recognized newspaper editor and publisher David Lawrence Jr. joins Between the Covers to discuss his career and how he became a leading national advocate for children, especially in the area of early childhood investment. The former publisher of The Miami Herald and the Detroit Free Press discusses his inspiring memoir A Dedicated Life: Journalism, Justice and a Chance for Every Child.

Hosted by Ann Bocock, Between the Covers is filmed in front of a live studio audience and is an amazing opportunity to gather with other like-minded people within the community to read, discuss ideas, and meet great authors.