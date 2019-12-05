Beyond Light & Earth Exhibition Opens This Saturday – Gallery @ CGAF

The Gallery @ CGAF joins the popular Miami Art Week celebration with its December exhibition “Beyond Light & Earth” showcasing the work of two-widely respected local artists. Noted photographer Matt Stock and ceramist/potter James Herring will be on hand at the Gallery @ CGAF exhibition opening on Saturday, December 7.

Matt Stock creates hyper-realistic nighttime photographs in the most remote locations with a technique referred to as painting with light. He meticulously illuminates scenes in intimate ways while on location. Stock works in the dead of night and brings light into the darkness with the help of light sources ranging from the Milky Way and a full moon. He takes elements from each of his exposures and weaves them together to create a single luminous composition.

Herring works to create functional sculpture using the principals of beauty, community, intuition and truth as his guide. He believes that the visual presence is significant, but equally as important is what the work conveys when handled, touched and used in daily life.

Herring added, “A vase is not complete until it contains an arrangement, a teapot is not finished until it is activated by the brewing of the tea. My work is not finished until someone uses it.”

The exhibition will run from Saturday, December 7th through the end of the month. An opening night reception will be held 6 to 9 p.m. and refreshments will be served. The Gallery @ CGAF, located at 3390 Mary Street in Mayfair, is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For more information about the Gallery @ CGAF, please visit www.cgaf.com.