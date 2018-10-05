BHA hosts ‘Meat and Greet’ at Morton’s Steak House for association members and guests

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Brickell District residents and guests gathered for a “meat and greet” reception at Morton’s Steakhouse Oct. 5, as the Brickell Homeowner’s Association (BHA) convened its monthly meeting, hosted by KW Property Management & Consulting.

Following opening remarks by BHA President Ernesto Cuesta, KW Property Management & Consulting Director Tim O’Keefe welcomed the group along with his Business Development Manager William Mathisen. KWPMC provides full-scale property management services to homeowner’s associations and several condo boards throughout the area.

The highlight of the evening was discussion of the impending construction of an elementary- and high-school facility in the district, led by Antonio Rocca of Academia and other members of the management team. They are working to bring Mater Brickell Academy to the Brickell District by 2019-20.

Florida legislative updates were presented by Florida State Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez, 37th district; and Florida State House Representative Nick Duran, District 112.

For the City of Miami, Commissioner Ken Russell-District 2 addressed quality of life issues for the group before turning over the mic to Jane Gilbert who provided an overview of resiliency and the Brickell Bay Drive Project.

Bao-Ying Wang and Vilma Croft next talked about the FDOT I-95 Interchange Renovation project. And a safety and security update was presented by City of Miami Police Commander Antonio Diaz.

Before the night was done, the Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, Maria Elvira Salazar, made a surprise appearance to introduce herself and meet BHA members.

The BHA board also extended special thanks to Hotwire Communications for their support of the monthly meeting. Brickell Homeowners Association (BHA) represents more than 17,500 residents who live along Brickell Avenue from the Miami River to the Rickenbacker Causeway and on Brickell Key. Morton’s Steakhouse at 1200 Brickell Ave.

For information about the BHA, visit www.brickellhomeowners.com.