Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami raises over $1M at ‘The Metamorphosis Gala’

1 of 2

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, along with presenting sponsors Carnival Corporation and Carnival Foundation, and gala co-chairs Gabriela Rachadell de Delgado and Jose Delgado, and Danet Linares and Matt Haggman, hosted the nonprofit youth mentoring organization’s annual fundraiser, “The Metamorphosis Gala,” on Saturday, Mar. 7, at Ice Palace Studios.

The hosts and more than 600 guests, along with the help of Trish and Dan Bell sponsoring a match challenge, raised over $1 million that will help ignite the power and promise of Miami’s youth.

Prominent community leaders, including Commissioner Esteban Bovo, DJ Irie, Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez, and Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho attended the gala, themed to celebrate the transformation experienced by “Littles” mentored through the organization’s programs.

During the evening’s program, guests enjoyed dinner and entertainment, while listening to testimonials from select “Littles” who have been impacted by the organization.

“The Metamorphosis Gala is a truly inspiring event that highlights all our organization does to impact thousands of children in our community, and gives our contributors the opportunity to hear directly from those who are supported by their generous donations,” said Gale Nelson, president and CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami. “Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is honored to have so many prominent community members and organizations support this event year after year.”