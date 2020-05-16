“Bikes for the Barnyard” Project Completed

1 of 3

The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove completed a Community support project, “Bikes for the Barnyard”, this week. The Club collected and gave 40 bicycles for children in need that attend The Barnyard. The Barnyard has not been able to open their after school and summer programs in West Grove for children ages 5-13 so this gives them an opportunity to get outside and exercise.

“I want to sincerely thank the Grove Rotary Club” Sylvia Jordan, Barnyard Executive Director said. “For the past several months we have not been able to personally help our students, and this will enable them to get outdoors”. The Club has always concentrated its local efforts on improving conditions in the West Grove, both for the community as a whole, and the individuals who live there.

The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove provides service and financial support to initiatives within the community, as well as to various humanitarian projects in Colombia, Africa, and Guatemala through the Rotary International matching funds program. Locally, The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove has funded free jackets for children during the winter, after-school programs, youth sports for at-risk teens, health initiatives, and a Learn-to-Swim project for underprivileged youth.

The Rotary Club of Coconut Grove currently meets every Thursday by Zoom. Please email RotaryClubofCoconutGrove@Gmail.com for details and a list of Guest Speakers.