Biscayne Bay Brewing teams with the Big Woof Festival

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Cold local beer, happy dogs and a weekend built around Miami community are on tap as Biscayne Bay Brewing becomes the Official Beer Partner of The Big Woof Festival 2027, returning to Regatta Park in Coconut Grove on Jan. 16–17, 2027.

The partnership will introduce the Biscayne Bay Brewing Beer Garden to The Big Woof Festival, creating a welcoming gathering space where guests can enjoy locally brewed beer, connect with friends and fellow dog lovers, and take in the festival’s two days of entertainment, pet experiences, family activities, vendors, food, adoption opportunities and canine-centered programming.

More than a festival-weekend collaboration, the partnership will bring The Big Woof and Biscayne Bay Brewing together for community events in the months ahead, including select promotions throughout Coconut Grove and a Big Woof celebration at Biscayne Bay Brewing’s soon-to-open brewery and taproom near loanDepot park. Details will be announced as events are confirmed.

“Part of what makes The Big Woof Festival special is that it gives people a reason to spend the day together — with their dogs, their families, their friends and their community,” said Laura Pequignot, co-founder of The Big Woof Festival. “Biscayne Bay Brewing is a natural fit because, like The Big Woof Fest, they are homegrown in Miami and believe some of the best experiences are the ones that bring the community together. The Beer Garden will add a fun, social element to the festival, but we’re equally excited to create experiences with them in the lead-up to January.”

The collaboration officially began Sept. 20 at the South Florida’s Top Dog Search Launch Party at Bayshore Club, where Biscayne Bay Brewing beer was featured as guests and their pups gathered to launch the search for The Big Woof Festival’s 2027 official mascot.

Founded in Miami in 2012, Biscayne Bay Brewing is an independent craft brewery known for beers inspired by the city it calls home. The brewery is the Official Craft Beer of the Miami Marlins, and

its beers are available at the concessions throughout the loanDepot park, as well as through select South Florida retailers.

“Biscayne Bay Brewing has always been about celebrating Miami — the people, places and community moments that make this city unique,” said Sven Sommer, CEO of Biscayne Bay Brewing. “Partnering with The Big Woof Festival gives us an opportunity to bring our locally brewed beer to one of Miami’s most joyful community gatherings while creating new ways for dog lovers to connect with us before festival weekend.”

The Big Woof Festival made its debut at Regatta Park in January 2026 and will return for its second year with a weekend designed for dog lovers, families and anyone looking for a memorable Miami outdoor experience. The 2027 festival will feature dog sports and competitions, pet-focused experiences, family activities, food and beverage offerings, a pet marketplace, adoption opportunities, wellness programming and more. The event also supports PAWS4you Rescue and other local rescue organizations working to find dogs loving homes.

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