BizHack Academy Helps Mexican American Council Double Money Raised for Kids Mariachi Program

Eddie Garza, CEO of the Mexican American Council, is a longtime advocate for the children of migrant farm workers in Homestead — and as of this summer, also an advocate for the power of digital marketing. Garza spearheads the organization’s annual fundraising event for its Mariachi Academy for kids, and he took Miami-based BizHack Academy’s “Fundamentals of Digital Marketing” class over the summer to dramatically increase ticket sales for this year’s fundraiser. Under the guidance of BizHack instructors, Eddie used a combination of Facebook ads, email marketing and landing pages to more than double the number of tickets sold and funds raised. His hard work paid off. The fundraiser, held this past Sunday at the Florida Marlins closing home game and featuring the Mariachi kids singing during the 7th Inning Stretch, raised more than $6,000 for the after-school music program — a 170% increase from last year’s $2,225. The proceeds will be used to help cover the costs of the program, which serves 45 children of farmworkers in Homestead.
BizHack Academy featured Eddie Garza as a graduation speaker in August, and BizHack founder Dan Grech was at Sunday’s event to celebrate the extraordinary accomplishment. “Eddie came in wanting to double ticket sales, and through hard work and smart marketing, he surpassed his ambitious goal,” said Dan Grech, the founder of BizHack Academy. “These needed funds will help some extraordinary children learn about music, performance, and Mexican culture. It’s the honor of a lifetime to help organizations like the Mexican American Council reach their full potential.”
Founded in 1990, the Mexican American Council (MAC) is a 501(c)3 organization dedicated to the advancement of farmworker youth through education and the arts, and an advocate for civil and human rights everywhere. For more information, visit www.mexamcouncil.org. Mexican American Council Facebook & Instagram: @mexamcouncil
