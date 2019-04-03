BizHack Presents: Miami Digital Marketer’s Graduation Party with Miami-Dade Commissioner Eileen Higgins

Date: Thursday, April 11, 2019
Time: 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Location: Everglades Room at Venture Cafe Miami, 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136
Cost: Free and open to the community
BizHack Academy welcomes its ninth cohort of its 12-week course on advanced digital marketing with an alumni keynote by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Eileen Higgins on April 11th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Venture Cafe Miami. The event will feature case studies from Miami businesses that used online advertising to bring new customers to their businesses as part of BizHack’s The Digital Marketer’s Edge course. Miami-Dade Commissioner Higgins, a BizHack alumnus and instructor, will talk about how she used digital marketing to help her family-owned business grow, and how these critical marketing skills are needed but not accessible to many micro-enterprises in Miami. The evening’s celebration will feature raffles, free gifts, discounts, offers, live art by OGNIM Art, and more.
On April 11th you’ll hear case studies from:
-
The founder of a natural feminine care product company that has won three startup pitch competitions in the past year alone
-
The owner of Miami’s largest acupuncture clinic
-
The Chief Marketing Officer at one of Florida’s largest dental office chains
-
And an e-commerce pioneer who built her business selling luxury handbags on eBay…
You’ll meet and mingle with:
-
A natural beauty company from Bali
-
The head of marketing for a company that’s been on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies six times over the past seven years
-
The President-elect of the Miami Chapter of the Public Relations Society of America
-
The VIP concierge at Story Nightclub on South Beach
-
Kevin Hart’s wedding photographer
And the rest of the kick-ass BizHackers from Cohort 9.
Plus an inspiring speech from our Alumni Keynote Speaker, District 5 County Commissioner Eileen Higgins. She is a shining example of what hustle and marketing savvy can achieve.
