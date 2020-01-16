BizHack’s 12-week course promotion

BizHack’s 12-week The Digital Marketer’s Edge is designed for business owners looking to get results fast. We’ll teach you time-tested techniques to start running ads and closing sales online. In 2019, our businesses had a 29x return on their ad spend while in the class.
Dates and Location:
Start Date: January 27, 2020
Graduation Date: April 9, 2020
Location: BizHack Academy, 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136
Application link: http://apply.bizhack.com
Get hands-on experience:
- Running Ads on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn
- Launching Email Nurture Campaigns
- Telling your business story
- Finding Your Ideal Target Audience
- Retargeting Prospects
- Analyzing Ad Results
What you get:
- 11 Monday Evening Classes
- 10 Thursday Noon Webinars
- 4 1:1 Coaching Sessions
- 3 Tuesday Evening Labs
- 2 Business Card Mixers
- 1 Graduation Celebration
- Tutorials Library
- VIP Invites and Bonus Training
- Access to Private Network
With BizHack’s 12-week program, you earn back your tuition while you’re still taking the course. Here are our 2019 results:
- Facebook Campaigns Run: 241
- Ad Dollars Spent: $17,386
- Leads Captured: 1,355
- Sales Generated: $502,441
- Return on Investment on Ad Spend: 28.9x
- Return on Investment in the Course: 3.3x