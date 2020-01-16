BizHack’s 12-week course promotion

BizHack’s 12-week The Digital Marketer’s Edge is designed for business owners looking to get results fast. We’ll teach you time-tested techniques to start running ads and closing sales online. In 2019, our businesses had a 29x return on their ad spend while in the class.

Dates and Location:

Start Date: January 27, 2020

Graduation Date: April 9, 2020

Location: BizHack Academy, 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136

Running Ads on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn

Launching Email Nurture Campaigns

Telling your business story

Finding Your Ideal Target Audience

Retargeting Prospects

Analyzing Ad Results Get hands-on experience: What you get: 11 Monday Evening Classes

10 Thursday Noon Webinars

4 1:1 Coaching Sessions

3 Tuesday Evening Labs

2 Business Card Mixers

1 Graduation Celebration

Tutorials Library

VIP Invites and Bonus Training

Access to Private Network With BizHack’s 12-week program, you earn back your tuition while you’re still taking the course. Here are our 2019 results:

Facebook Campaigns Run: 241

Ad Dollars Spent: $17,386

Leads Captured: 1,355

Sales Generated: $502,441

Return on Investment on Ad Spend: 28.9x

Return on Investment in the Course: 3.3x