BizHack’s 12-week course promotion

BizHack’s 12-week The Digital Marketer’s Edge is designed for business owners looking to get results fast. We’ll teach you time-tested techniques to start running ads and closing sales online. In 2019, our businesses had a 29x return on their ad spend while in the class.
Dates and Location:
Start Date: January 27, 2020
Graduation Date: April 9, 2020
Location: BizHack Academy, 1951 NW 7th Ave., Miami, FL 33136
Application link: http://apply.bizhack.com
Get hands-on experience:

  • Running Ads on Facebook, Instagram & LinkedIn
  • Launching Email Nurture Campaigns
  • Telling your business story
  • Finding Your Ideal Target Audience
  • Retargeting Prospects
  • Analyzing Ad Results

What you get:

  • 11 Monday Evening Classes
  • 10 Thursday Noon Webinars
  • 4 1:1 Coaching Sessions
  • 3 Tuesday Evening Labs
  • 2 Business Card Mixers
  • 1 Graduation Celebration
  • Tutorials Library
  • VIP Invites and Bonus Training
  • Access to Private Network

With BizHack’s 12-week program, you earn back your tuition while you’re still taking the course. Here are our 2019 results:

  • Facebook Campaigns Run: 241
  • Ad Dollars Spent: $17,386
  • Leads Captured: 1,355
  • Sales Generated: $502,441
  • Return on Investment on Ad Spend: 28.9x
  • Return on Investment in the Course: 3.3x

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

