Breast cancer awareness highlighted at annual gala

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In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UR Luminous hosted its fifth annual Light Up the Night Gala: “Fire & Light” on Friday, Oct. 2, at the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, with proceeds benefiting the Luminous Advocacy Project.

The black-tie evening brought together nearly 300 guests to support early detection, breast health education and equitable access to care.

The Real Housewives of Miami stars Larsa Pippen, Kiki Barth and Alexia Nepolawere named Pass the Light Ambassadors and received The Luminary Award for using their platforms to encourage people to take an active role in their own health. They were joined on stage by Romina Nabhen, creator of the Pass the Light campaign.

The Luminary Award also honored Emmy Award-winning actress Drea de Matteo; Julio P. Gonzalez, founder and CEO of Engineered Tax Services, and breast cancer survivor and advocate Ángeles Alumna, who shared her personal journey and her advocacy through Fashion Strikes Cancer.

Mrs. Florida International 2026 Michele Reese hosted the evening, and former NFL player Vince Papale presented the awards. The program featured remarks from Marylin Dans, founder of the Luminous Advocacy Project Foundation; Dr. Julio Hernandez, chair of the Luminous Advocacy Project Foundation, and medical experts Dr. Diego Illanes and Dr. Diana Caragacianu.

Guests were welcomed with The Pale Rosé before enjoying a performance by Miami-born singer-songwriter Robbie Elias and his band, whose credits include Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning albums. The evening’s entertainment also included an African drum and song performance by Brenda Navarrete, a live band and a fire dancer.

Silent and live auctions gave guests the chance to bid on luxury experiences and items, including trips to Italy, Portugal and Costa Rica; a South African safari; jewelry such as rings and necklaces, and a signed Bad Bunny record, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s mission.

The gala also spotlighted the Luminous device, an at-home breast familiarity tool for men and women that uses red-light illumination to help users observe their breast tissue between screenings and identify anomalies that warrant further investigation by a physician. The device is an adjunct tool for breast familiarity and is not a diagnostic device.

About the Luminous Advocacy Project Foundation

The Luminous Advocacy Project Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit advancing breast health awareness and early detection worldwide. The foundation runs global medical missions that cover the full cost of care for patients, including sonograms, mammograms, biopsies, transportation and, where needed, surgery. Patients are never billed.

Through Luminous Digital Missions, clinics in developing countries apply to become approved partner clinics, receive donated Luminous devices and receive staff training. The Foundation also offers the free Luminous Self-Check App in eight languages. Learn more at luminousadvocacyproject.com.

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