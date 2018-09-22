Brickell Energy’s ‘Drive Electric Week’ event shows EVs are easy – and smart

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About a dozen different models of electric vehicles were on display during the recent National Drive Electric Week, demonstrating to enthusiasts and curious onlookers that the market has matured to the point were there’s an EV to suit most any taste or budget.

Hosted by one of the rising stars of South Florida’s emerging electric vehicle community, CEO of Brickell Energy Alejandro Burgana, the event also served to underscore the clean-air benefits and cost-savings of electric vehicles.

“The rise of zero-emission electric vehicles is upon us and the accelerating shift away from internal combustion engine (ICE) cars is well underway,” says Burgana. The event took place at the CIC Miami shared workspace and labs in West Wynwood, Sept. 13.

Part of the fifth annual National Drive Electric Week, the event also featured a robust panel discussion with experts including Natalia Neira of the Southeast Florida Clean Cities Coalition; Flavia Tonioli, Sustainability Manager-City of Miami Beach; Simon Rose, Ambassador of NextCarPledge; and Alejandro Burgana, CEO of Brickell Energy, who provided an overview of the EV charging infrastructure his company offers.

This event was one of more than 280 across the country – and around the world – where electric vehicle owners and their neighbors similarly held hands-on EV car shows, recognition of leaders promoting EVs, and other public events.

Miami attendees had the opportunity to touch, feel, and interact with a sampling of EVs, from Nissan, Mercedes-Benz/Smart, Chevrolet, BMW, Tesla, Ford, Audi, AEV and many more. Guests also visited several info kiosks to learn about:

NGOs supporting clean transportation and renewable energy initiatives;

Local municipalities describing EV policy initiatives;

EV owners sharing why they will never go back to gas-mobiles;

EV charging infrastructure experts describing programs to accelerate charging capacity.

According to Burgana, Floridians are evolving to cleaner and more efficient transportation means, making the Sunshine State the 4th largest market for electric vehicles with double digit growth rate.

“That’s why Brickell Energy is committed to offering the compelling, smart, conveniently located and affordable solutions in the market facilitating the adoption of Charging Stations for Host, Station Owners, Fleet Managers and EV Drivers all across Florida,” he added.

Brickell Energy organized the Miami event in cooperation with national organizers Plug In America, the Sierra Club, and the Electric Auto Association. The Nissan LEAF® is the exclusive national automotive sponsor.

National Drive Electric Week Miami happened in tandem with Venture Café Miami‘s dynamic Thursday Gathering, where attendees mingled at both events. Venture Café is located at CIC Miami, a unique co-working office and lab space with robust programming, advising, and community-building initiatives.

