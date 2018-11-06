Brightline adds The Polar Express to schedule of holiday rail experiences

Santa may have his sleigh, but Brightline is the most magical way to get around South Florida this holiday season.

Beginning in early December, all Brightline trains and stations will be in full holiday regalia. The hospitality-focused express, intercity passenger rail service also will deliver one of the season’s most anticipated events in the tri-county area, The Polar Express Train Ride.

Originating and culminating in Brightline’s Fort Lauderdale station, this one-of-a-kind experience will bring to life the heartwarming story by famed children’s author Chris Van Allsburg during a magical one-hour trip aboard The Polar Express set to the performances and sounds of the Warner Bros. Pictures feature film.

“Brightline is excited to work with Rail Events Productions and Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a magical holiday experience on The Polar Express Train Ride,” said Johanna Rojas, Brightline’s vice president of marketing. “In addition to the on-board programming, there are holiday happenings occurring around each of our South Florida stations. Brightline is the brightest, easiest and most stress-free way to connect South Florida this season.”

Jump aboard The Polar Express Train Ride on Brightline — select dates through Jan. 1, 2019, at the Fort Lauderdale Brightline Station, 101 NW Second Ave. Performances are at 10 a.m., noon, 2, 4, 6 and 8 p.m.

With prices starting at $55 per adult, $50 per child (ages 2-11), The Polar Express Train Ride whisks passengers away on a magical 62-minute journey, reliving the classic story in the form of special performances, surprises, hot chocolate, cookies, and more. Once on board, hot chocolate and treats are served by dancing chefs while passengers read along with the classic children’s book. Santa and his helpers board the train to greet passengers and distribute a silver sleigh bell to each passenger, the very first gift of Christmas. Passengers are encouraged to wear their coziest holiday pajamas.

Tickets can be purchased through www.ftlthepolarexpressride.com/.

Take a Sleigh Ride to The Polar Express from Miami on Brightline at MiamiCentral, 600 NW First Ave. While The Polar Express Train Ride originates and ends at the Fort Lauderdale Brightline station, enthusiasts from Miami can take a sleigh ride to easily and conveniently access Fort Lauderdale within 30 minutes, extending the magic from door to door.

Note: Easy access to The Polar Express Train Ride from Miami aboard Brightline is available for nearly all performances for the duration of the experience, with the exception of Miami to Fort Lauderdale for all 10 a.m. performances only.

For more information, visit www.gobrightline.com