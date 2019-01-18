Brightline Shows Support: Free rides for Federal Employees

As the government shutdown approaches a record breaking 28 days, mounting bills and no pay has greatly impacted the country’s federal employees. In South Florida, the cost of driving – from gas to parking, tolls to maintenance – can be incredibly daunting. To help ease the financial burden of transportation costs for federal workers in South Florida, Brightline is offering free rides for Federal employees (Smart Service only) between its Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach stations.

Federal employees must present their government issued employee ID to guest service agents at each Brightline station to receive a free SMART ride. Federal employees are eligible to receive complimentary rides until the government reopens. Rides can only be booked in the station.

The intercity passenger railway service provides easy access to museums, airports, federal buildings and courthouses located in all three counties.

The Brightline team wants its show support for all federal workers during this time and help ease the everyday cost of living.