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BrightStarKids Inc., under the leadership of its president, Antoine Mackenson, has announced its upcoming Christmas Fashion Show and Fundraiser, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5, from 4 to 7 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Brownsville, 4600 NW 23 Ave., Miami, FL 33142.

This festive fundraising event will bring together children, families, community leaders, local businesses, and supporters for an inspiring afternoon of fashion, entertainment, fellowship, and charitable giving. Participants will be united by a shared purpose: helping create brighter futures for children.

Presented under the theme “Empowering Kids for a Brighter Tomorrow,” the celebration will feature a holiday fashion show, live entertainment, local vendors, Christmas dinner, raffles, and festive holiday photo opportunities.

Beyond the excitement of the runway and the joy of the holiday season, this event serves a greater purpose. It offers an opportunity to celebrate the potential of every child while demonstrating the meaningful difference a caring and united community can make.

All proceeds from the Christmas Fashion Show and Fundraiser will benefit BrightStarKids Inc., supporting the organization’s efforts to encourage, uplift, and empower children through charitable initiatives, positive experiences, and community-centered programs.

Under the leadership of Mackenson, BrightStarKids Inc. remains committed to promoting community involvement, positive youth development, and opportunities that inspire young people to dream boldly and pursue their full potential.

Admission donation is $25 per person (Early Bird donation is $20 per person through Nov. 30).

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