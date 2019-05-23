Brother Kevin Recognition Day at Marlins Park

On May 18th, the Miami Marlins hosted ‘Brother Kevin Recognition Day’ during their home game against the New York Mets. Br. Kevin Handibode, Christopher Columbus High School’s long-time president, threw out the ceremonial first pitch and was presented with a Marlins jersey with his name on the back. The Marlins also presented him with a Columbus jersey from the game that the Columbus Explorers played against the Belen Jesuit Wolverines back on March 5, 2012, the first ever game to have taken place at Marlins Stadium and a game that the Explorers won with a score of 6 – 4.

Brother Kevin, a New York native and huge MLB fan, received the surprise of his life when Alfred Mesa, Columbus alum and VP of Public Affairs for the Marlins, took him to meet Marlins CEO Derek Jeter and Advisor to Baseball Operations, Jorge Posada during the game. He also had the opportunity to meet manager Don Mattingly on the field. “Br. Kevin’s legacy is boundless and personal to each Columbus alumnus,” said Alfred Mesa. “I’m happy to have played a role in celebrating him at Marlins Stadium,” he said.

“I thank the Marlins organization for giving me this great opportunity,” said Br. Kevin. “It was a day that I will never forget.”